LanzaTech Appoints Dr. Steven F. Stanley, PhD as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces today that Steven F. Stanley, Ph.D., has joined LanzaTech as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Stanley will lead LanzaTech’s business development team and lead the transformation of LanzaTech’s licensing division while leading revenue generation across all aspects of LanzaTech’s business, including LanzaTech’s CarbonSmart Chemical Products, Process Plant and Key Mechanical Equipment Sales, and a Co-Development Initiative.

“I am proud of the growth of our company and the vital role our technology is playing in creating a post pollution future,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Having Steven on board as our Chief Commercial Officer will help us reach new clients worldwide by changing the way they think about waste carbon, treating it as an opportunity instead of a liability.”

Stanley joins LanzaTech after a long and distinguished career, most recently serving as President of Univation Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company. Stanley led Univation Technologies to record business performance seven years in a row, growing earnings five-fold through creating and implementing new technologies. He led its global expansion and negotiated successful licensing agreements that helped the company expand its global footprint.

“Steven’s extensive international expertise in the petrochemical industry, his vast international network, and his impact as an executive are valuable to LanzaTech, and I look forward to our continued growth with Steven’s leadership,” Holmgren said.

“CCT technologies are expected to increasingly be used within industrial sectors of the economy as a critical method used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet mandates and climate goals,” said Stanley. “It is exciting to be part of a systems transition that is helping reduce the carbon footprint of multiple sectors.”

LanzaTech has amassed a list of well-known, blue-chip customers, investors, and partners, including ArcelorMittal, BASF, CITIC Capital, Coty, IndianOil Company, K1W1, Khosla Ventures, Lululemon, Mitsui & Co., LTD., New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Primetals Technologies, Qiming Ventures, Sekisui, Sinopec, Suncor Energy, Unilever, and Virgin Atlantic.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech's first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of over 130,000 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA. For more LanzaTech company news, visit lanzatech.com.

As previously announced LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement for a business combination transaction with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI). Upon closing, the combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA”.



Contacts:



Media Contact - LanzaTech

Freya Burton, Chief Sustainability Officer

lanzatechPR@icrinc.com

Investor Relations Contact - LanzaTech

Omar El-Sharkawy

Director, Corporate Development

LanzatechIR@icrinc.com