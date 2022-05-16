WISeKey Presents “The Code to Metaverse” at Davos

This year “The Code to Metaverse”, will be introduced at Davos on Wednesday May 25th in a broader partnership with NBC, who will be producing a 12 part multi-media series to include broadcast, event and social media programming.

18.00 to 23.00 CET

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Hotel Europe Davos, Promenade 63, 7270 Davos

Geneva – May 16, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announces that it will hold its 14th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on Wednesday, May 25 (starting at 18:00 CET), at the Piano Bar of Hotel Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos Platz, Switzerland).

The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds - The CODE To Metaverse

Inspired at Davos through interactive workshops, The transHuman Code www.transhumancode.com is a bestselling book co-authored by Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson, released in June 2019 and subject of the forthcoming TV series.

Since 2007, Geneva headquartered cybersecurity pioneer WISekey, a WEF global growth company since 2007, has hosted the cybersecurity roundtable at the Europa Hotel. As WISekey has evolved their business focus, the event has expanded to become a full evening of thought leadership and entertainment to include business, spiritual, philanthropic and policy making leaders.

This year The Code to The Metaverse, will be introduced at Davos on Wednesday May in a broader partnership with NBC, who will be producing a 12 part multi-media series to include broadcast, event and social media programming.

Grounded in a human-centric foundation, The transHuman Code provides an ethical platform for developers, enablers and users of new technologies to prioritize keeping people at the center of gravity in the relationship between woman/man and machine.

With its roots in the development of secure identity management, WISeKey has stood at the forefront of providing greater security for data authentication since 1999. In the future, The transHuman Code platform, secured by WISeKey, could seamlessly ensure that technological innovations protect humans in the all environments. Our co-existence with artificial intelligence will challenge all conventions of ethical norms as we have known them, as we continue to digitize our work environment, our social interaction, and our physical activities.

Recent developments have forced governments around the world to take steps to quickly understand how Metaverse, this new frontier of innovation, is challenging the traditional conception of Sovereignty.

With data being stored virtually on the Metaverse anywhere in the world and government employees and citizens using information technology systems that are hosted and operated from anywhere (even outside of their jurisdiction), the expected sovereign rights over that date on the Metaverse needs to be reconsidered. Many information technology companies are telling governments that that their versions of the Metaverse will be enough to ensure sovereignty over their data and citizens. Others are stating that new legislation is needed to protect citizens. All in all, the solutions they propose are partial and unsatisfactory.

THE CODE TO METAVERSE DAVOS EVENT SPEAKERS

Hossein Rahnama, Founder and CEO of Flybits Inc.; Associate Professor, Ryerson University, isiting Professor, MIT Media Lab

Founder and CEO of Flybits Inc.; Associate Professor, Ryerson University, isiting Professor, MIT Media Lab Gunter Pauli , Director of ZERI and initiator of the blue economy concept

, Director of ZERI and initiator of the blue economy concept Stéphane Duguin, Chief Executive Officer of the CyberPeace Institute

Chief Executive Officer of the CyberPeace Institute Roxy Liu , Director of Eureka Meta Capital

, Director of Eureka Meta Capital Éric Salobir , President of the Executive Committee of the Human Technology Foundation and Founder of OPTIC

, President of the Executive Committee of the Human Technology Foundation and Founder of OPTIC David Shrier, CEO & Co-Founder of Esme Learning Solutions

CEO & Co-Founder of Esme Learning Solutions Mrinal Manohar , CEO of CasperLabs

, CEO of CasperLabs David Fergusson , Co-Creator, ‘The Code to Metaverse’; Executive MD of Generational Equity

, Co-Creator, ‘The Code to Metaverse’; Executive MD of Generational Equity Pierre Maudet , Chief Digital Transformation Officer of WISekey

, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of WISekey Mons. Lucio Adrián Ruiz , IT-Assessor of the Argentine Episcopal Conference; Executive Secretary of the System Office of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) Bogota and Technical Coordinator of the Digital Network of the Church in Latin America (RIIAL); Systems Manager for the Congregation for the Clergy and collaborator of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications

, IT-Assessor of the Argentine Episcopal Conference; Executive Secretary of the System Office of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM) Bogota and Technical Coordinator of the Digital Network of the Church in Latin America (RIIAL); Systems Manager for the Congregation for the Clergy and collaborator of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications Jared Hoskins, COO, CIO, Cybersecurity Leader at Strong Connexions

COO, CIO, Cybersecurity Leader at Strong Connexions Moderated by Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and David Ferguson, Executive MD ofGenerational Equity

Date & Time 09.30 am to 10.30 pm CET

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Duration: 1 hour, followed by WISeKey reception Location Hotel Europe Davos, Promenade 63, 7270 Davos Dress Code Casual Format / Description The NFT Revolution Attendees Mayte Spinosa , Artist, Philanthropist, Founder of Pro Arte and Cultura Group

, Artist, Philanthropist, Founder of Pro Arte and Cultura Group Pedro Sandoval , NFT Worldwide renowned Artist

, NFT Worldwide renowned Artist Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz , Token Economy (Blockchain & DeepTech) & Fintech Corporate Advisor, Strategy

, Token Economy (Blockchain & DeepTech) & Fintech Corporate Advisor, Strategy Juan Antonio March Pujol , President of Fundacion Onuart

, President of Fundacion Onuart Wang Wei, China Metaverse, Founding Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (CMAA)

China Metaverse, Founding Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (CMAA) Mark Okes-Voysey , Hassans International Law Firm

, Hassans International Law Firm Fernando Fitz-James, Vice President of Fundacion Casa de Alba & Duke of Huéscar

Vice President of Fundacion Casa de Alba & Duke of Huéscar Emilio Ramirez de MATOS , Lawyer – Doctor of Laws – General Secretary of the Foundation Casa De Alba-Vice President of the Court of Arbitration of the Madrid Bar Association

, Lawyer – Doctor of Laws – General Secretary of the Foundation Casa De Alba-Vice President of the Court of Arbitration of the Madrid Bar Association Juan Carlos Sainz-Borgo, Professor and Dean at UPEACE University for Peace, Costa Rica Moderated by Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WiseKey

Join us, in this provocative dialogue, as we discuss how the future of everything will rest solely on how we establish responsible parameters for the relationship between technology and humanity.

WISeKey Outstanding NFTs and Achievement Awards

The “2022 WISeKey Outstanding Achievement Awards” will be presented to those companies and individuals who have made great impact globally to the development of the tech industry in the past year. This year WISeKey will be honoring human centric innovative and creative projects across the Metaverse and will announce several world first NFTZ projects, including a NFT created by WISekey satellites – the WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 that was launched in January 2022.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

