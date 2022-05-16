LegalZoom Launches Fresh Ad Campaign With 72andSunny Featuring Comedian Sam Richardson

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the industry leader in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, teamed up with creative agency 72andSunny New York to launch a new, refreshed brand campaign featuring actor, comedian, writer and producer, Sam Richardson. Richardson’s comedic performance helps bring to life the new tone and voice the brand is taking among consumer audiences.



“I’m so excited to be a part of this campaign for LegalZoom,” said Sam Richardson, comedian, actor and LegalZoom spokesperson. “I loved playing this character who motivates people to take that first step and start the business they’ve always dreamed of.”

The “Now You’re in Business” campaign – which will appear across TV, social media, audio and digital video throughout the year – is a fresh take on how LegalZoom empowers people in the moments leading up to them forming a new small business. The company’s focus on new business formation comes as more people are looking to start their own businesses to gain more control over their future.

“LegalZoom has been rapidly evolving to empower and support the new era of small businesses we are seeing pop-up all across the U.S.,” said John Buchanan, CMO, LegalZoom. “From globalization to the rise of the gig economy to inflation and post-Covid impact – this next generation of businesses look really different than they did even just five years ago. The ‘Now You’re in Business’ campaign brings to life some of the new and different business owners that exist today and embodies the excitement around forming a business with the help of LegalZoom.”

Featured in the new ad spots is a cast of entrepreneurs in the moments just before they launch their own businesses. The spot, featuring Sam Richardson, is equal parts exciting and humorous in tone as one person’s chair spins through walls while another is absorbed by their own sofa, before they both emerge as fully-fledged business owners. Through these spots, LegalZoom gives future business owners that final push to form their business.

As part of the “Now You’re In Business” campaign, LegalZoom will be hosting a TikTok takeover, starting today and throughout the next 24-hours, featuring the hero ad spot, “puppets.” In tandem, they have also launched their official brand TikTok channel. Entering these new social media spaces speaks to the new and innovative ways LegalZoom is reaching this next generation of entrepreneurs who are turning to channels like TikTok to learn from their peers and experts about how to start a small business, tips and tricks for running one and to relate to other who are navigating similar obstacles.

“The work we’ve done around the ‘Now You’re in Business’ campaign with 72andSunny exceeded all of our expectations,” said Dustin Shekell, Vice President and Executive Creative Director, LegalZoom. “This campaign solidifies LegalZoom’s leadership in the small business formation space and underscores how easy it is to turn your passion into a reality in a fun, relatable and engaging way. It's completely different from anything we've done before, and I’m excited to see this come to life.”

“We wanted this campaign to spark people's optimism and imagination for being their own boss. Each spot is a story of how anything is possible,” said Elaine Cox, Executive Creative Director, 72andSunny. “Because our futures are in our hands more than any of us realize. All we have to do is press that button.”

