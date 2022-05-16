New board members appointed to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of Directors

English French

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada held its annual general meeting on May 13, with local Habitat for Humanity organizations from across Canada electing seven board members to Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors.



Joining Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors for the first time are Leland Corbett, Christine Pacini and Sharon Kuropatwa. Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, David Hooper, Medhi Nezarati and David Sauve have all been re-elected for additional terms. Continuing national board members are Kathleen Flynn, Susan Green, Raelene Lee, Brianna Nelson (ex officio) John Newman, Brad Peters, Imran Thaver, Riccardo Trecroce and Marie Claire Uwanyirigira.

“We have a goal to serve more people in need of housing through affordable homeownership and housing solutions. Our elected board members bring a wealth of expertise in key areas such as community and social services, real estate development, mortgages, risk management and governance,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Our three-year strategic plan is an ambitious one. I am pleased to see a strong national board in place to help support our efforts to serve more people in need of housing.”

Newly elected national board members include:

Leland Corbett: A member of Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta’s board, Leland’s introduction to Habitat’s work came through the Global Village international volunteer program (currently suspended due to the pandemic). In addition to his volunteer work with Habitat, Leland is a partner at the law firm of Stikeman Elliott LLP where he has practiced in the areas of corporate finance, governance, mergers and acquisitions and private equity for over 28 years. Leland is also a member of the Board of Directors of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.

Sharon Kuropatwa: From Manitoba, Sharon has over 30 years’ experience in academe, government, non-profit organizations and health services, Sharon’s work has focused on violence against women, mental health and addictions, integration of health and social services, and housing and homelessness. Housing as a human right has framed Sharon’s work for the last 15 years, with a specific interest in housing as a primary determinant of health and has included the development of Housing First programs and street health outreach teams.

Christine Pacini: Working primarily in the public and not-for-profit sectors, Christine has more than 35 years of professional experience in the areas of housing research and policy, management consulting and social purpose real estate development. She is the co-founder and partner of SHS Consulting which specializes in the housing field. Christine was on the Habitat for Humanity GTA Board of Directors for a decade, including serving as board chair.

Habitat Canada would like to thank Rubina Havlin, Jacqueline Kost, Alfred Nikolai and Greg Stewart for their service on the national board and commitment to Habitat for Humanity’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. For a complete list of Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors and their board roles visit habitat.ca/en/about/board .

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 49 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

For more information:

Sarah Austin

Director, Communications

Habitat for Humanity Canada

E: saustin@habitat.ca

C: (437) 241-6974