Definitive Healthcare to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Krantz, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.



The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 23, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

