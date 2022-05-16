Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

– First Quarter Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year to Record $68.0 million –



– System Solutions Revenue Grew 40% Year-Over-Year –

– Gross Margin Expanded More Than 550 bps Sequentially to 38.7% –

– Backlog and Awarded Orders Up 67% Year-Over-Year to a Record $302.3 million –

– Reaffirms Low End of Revenue Outlook Despite Industry Challenges –

PORTLAND, Tenn., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Our results for the first quarter were in line with the outlook we provided earlier in the quarter despite an increasingly challenging environment for solar. Revenues and gross profit grew 49% and 40% versus the prior year’s quarter, respectively, and represented new records for the Company. More importantly, our gross margins increased more than 550 basis points sequentially to 38.7%, reflecting a return to our historical margin profile as we anticipated. Adjusted EBITDA grew at a slower rate than our revenues and gross profit as a result of continued investment in SG&A to support our growth initiatives,” said Jason Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Shoals.

Mr. Whitaker added, “We are continuing to see strong growth across our business with our backlog and awarded orders up 67% year-over-year. During the quarter we converted seven additional customers to BLA, representing as much as two gigawatts of demand and we now have six times as many BLA customers as we did a year ago. Notably, three of the seven new customers are located in international markets demonstrating our ability to convert customers outside of the U.S. to BLA.”

“Demand for the new products we introduced recently continues to grow with customer orders for our battery storage and wire management offerings being particularly strong. We remain on track to ship BLA 2.0 and high-capacity plug-and-play wire harnesses later this year. The former will have a higher average selling price per megawatt than our current product and the latter will allow us to serve a new and fast-growing application. Finally, our EV charging products are generating a lot of interest from charge point operators and fleet owners and we are anticipating significant growth in our EV order book in the near-term,” said Mr. Whitaker.

“While our products continue to win over new customers and we take share from our competitors, our business is not immune to the macro environment. Continued supply chain disruption and the recently announced Department of Commerce investigation into whether some module manufacturers are skirting import duties remain significant challenges for the industry and are resulting in project delays. The outlook we provided earlier this year reflected our expectation of continued industry headwinds which is why we continue to be comfortable with the low end of our revenue outlook, but the uncertainty posed by the Commerce Department investigation in particular, has caused us to lower the high end of our outlook,” concluded Mr. Whitaker.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $68.0 million, compared to $45.6 million for the prior-year period, an increase of 49%, driven by a 73% increase in Components revenue and a 40% increase in System Solutions revenue. The growth in Components revenue was driven by increases in shipments of battery storage products as well as shipments of solar products to a significant number of new customers. New customers typically purchase Components first, before transitioning to System Solutions. The growth in System Solutions revenue reflected strong demand for the Company’s combine-as-you-go system. System Solutions represented 69% of revenue in the quarter versus 73% in the prior-year period and 68% in the prior quarter.

Gross profit increased 40% to $26.3 million, compared to $18.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 38.7% compared to 41.2% in the prior-year period, due to a higher mix of Components sales in the quarter which carry lower margins than System Solutions as well as higher raw material and logistics costs.

General and administrative expenses were $13.9 million, compared to $6.8 million during the same period in the prior year. This change was primarily a result of higher non-cash stock-based compensation, planned increases in payroll expense due to higher headcount to support growth and new product initiatives, and new public company costs.

Income from operations was $10.0 million, compared to $9.9 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net income was $4.6 million compared to a net loss of $8.3 million during the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily due to a loss on debt repayment in the prior year period partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher interest expense in the current period. Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.02 compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.06) in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $16.5 million, compared to $14.1 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income was $9.0 million, compared to $8.8 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.05 compared to $0.05 in the prior-year period.

Backlog and Awarded Orders

The Company’s backlog and awarded orders on March 31, 2022 were $302.3 million, representing a new record for the Company and an increase of 67% and 1% versus the same time last year and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in backlog and awarded orders reflects continued robust demand for the Company’s products.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects:

Revenues to be in the range of $300 million to $325 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $77 million to $86 million

Adjusted net income to be in the range of $45 million to $53 million



The change in the Company’s adjusted net income outlook is larger than the change in the Adjusted EBITDA outlook as a result of updated expectations for the 2022 book tax rate and interest expense for the remainder of the year to support growth and working capital requirements. A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the applicable GAAP measures are found within this release.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Company’s mission is to provide innovative products that reduce the cost of installation while improving system performance, reliability and safety. At least one Shoals product was used on more than half of the solar energy projects installed in the U.S. in 2020. To learn more about Shoals, please visit the Company's website at https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, financing and investment plans, dividend policy, competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” "seek," “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this report. You should read this report with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty in predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments").

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) payable pursuant to the tax receivable agreement adjustment, (vi) loss on debt repayment, (vii) equity-based compensation, (viii) acquisition-related expenses, (ix) COVID-19 expenses and (x) non-recurring and other expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) payable pursuant to the tax receivable agreement adjustment, (iii) loss on debt repayment, (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) acquisition-related expenses, (vii) COVID-19 expenses and (viii) non-recurring and other expenses, all net of applicable income taxes. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares of Class A common shares outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the pro forma exchange of all outstanding Class B common shares for Class A common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: (i) as factors in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation; (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and (iii) because our credit agreement uses measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to measure our compliance with certain covenants.

Among other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, does not reflect income tax expense or benefit for periods prior to the reorganization; and may be calculated by other companies in our industry differently than we do or not at all, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. You should review the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,534 $ 5,006 Accounts receivable, net 56,887 31,499 Unbilled receivables 16,149 13,533 Inventory, net 49,479 38,368 Other current assets 12,651 5,042 Total Current Assets 137,700 93,448 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,032 15,574 Goodwill 69,436 69,436 Other intangible assets, net 62,966 65,236 Deferred tax assets 175,539 176,958 Other assets 12,799 5,762 Total Assets $ 474,472 $ 426,414 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,879 $ 19,985 Accrued expenses 14,764 9,569 Current portion of payable pursuant to the tax receivable agreement 4,065 — Long-term debt—current portion 2,000 2,000 Total Current Liabilities 38,708 31,554 Revolving line of credit 90,140 55,140 Long-term debt, less current portion 189,689 189,913 Payable pursuant to the tax receivable agreement, less current portion 152,309 156,374 Other long-term liabilities 5,074 931 Total Liabilities 475,920 433,912 Stockholders’ Deficit Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value - 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 112,358,397 and 112,049,981 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value - 195,000,000 shares authorized; 54,794,479 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 98,376 95,684 Accumulated deficit (90,493 ) (93,133 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. 7,885 2,553 Non-controlling interests (9,333 ) (10,051 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,448 ) (7,498 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 474,472 $ 426,414





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 67,976 $ 45,604 Cost of revenue 41,684 26,830 Gross profit 26,292 18,774 Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 13,919 6,816 Depreciation and amortization 2,366 2,068 Total Operating Expenses 16,285 8,884 Income from Operations 10,007 9,890 Interest expense, net (3,836 ) (3,709 ) Loss on debt repayment — (15,990 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,171 (9,809 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,522 ) 1,475 Net income (loss) 4,649 (8,334 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,009 (5,475 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ 2,640 $ (2,859 ) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Period from

January 27, 2021

to March 31, 2021 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 112,211 93,540 Diluted 112,240 93,540





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 4,649 $ (8,334 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,694 2,401 Amortization/write off of deferred financing costs 276 5,110 Equity-based compensation 3,831 1,392 Deferred taxes 1,419 557 Gain on sale of assets — 61 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,388 ) (1,134 ) Unbilled receivables (2,616 ) (6,201 ) Inventory (11,111 ) (5,971 ) Other assets (3,421 ) (3,465 ) Accounts payable (2,106 ) (1,693 ) Accrued expenses 5,914 (502 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (25,859 ) (17,779 ) Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (882 ) (863 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (882 ) (863 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Distributions to Non-controlling interest (2,938 ) — Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (1,297 ) (137 ) Deferred financing costs — (94 ) Payments on term loan facility (500 ) (150,875 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 35,000 19,000 Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 278,833 Purchase of LLC Interests with proceeds from IPO — (124,312 ) Deferred offering costs — (9,619 ) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 30,265 12,796 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 3,524 (5,846 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash—Beginning of Period 9,557 10,073 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash—End of Period $ 13,081 $ 4,227

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 4,649 $ (8,334 ) Interest expense, net 3,836 3,709 Income tax (expense) benefit 1,522 (1,475 ) Depreciation expense 424 405 Amortization of intangibles 2,270 1,996 Payable pursuant to the TRA adjustment (a) — — Loss on debt repayment — 15,990 Equity-based compensation 3,831 1,392 Acquisition-related expenses — — COVID-19 expenses (b) — 55 Non-recurring and other expenses (c) — 339 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,532 $ 14,077

(a) Represents an adjustment to eliminate the remeasurement of the payable pursuant to the TRA.

(b) Represents costs incurred as a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting and reconfiguration of facilities, medical professionals to conduct daily screenings of employees, premium pay during the pandemic to hourly workers in 2020 and direct legal costs associated with the pandemic.

(c) Represents certain costs associated with non-recurring professional services, Oaktree’s expenses and other costs.





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ 2,640 $ (2,859 ) Net income impact from pro forma conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock (a) 2,009 (5,475 ) Adjustment to the provision for income tax (b) (475 ) 1,134 Tax effected net income 4,174 (7,200 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,270 1,996 Amortization of deferred financing costs 276 370 Payable pursuant to the TRA adjustment (c) — — Loss on debt repayment — 15,990 Equity-based compensation 3,831 1,392 Acquisition-related expenses — — COVID-19 expenses (d) — 55 Non-recurring and other expenses (e) — 339 Tax impact of adjustments (f) (1,508 ) (4,171 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 9,043 $ 8,771

(a) Reflects net income (loss) to Class A common shares from pro forma exchange of corresponding shares of our Class B common shares held by our Founder and management.

(b) Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Shoals Parent LLC. The adjustment to the provision for income tax reflects the effective tax rates below, assuming Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. owns 100% of the units in Shoals Parent LLC.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Statutory U.S. Federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % Permanent adjustments 0.1 % (1.2 )% State and local taxes (net of federal benefit) 2.5 % 0.9 % Effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net Income 23.6 % 20.7 %

(c) Represents an adjustment to eliminate the remeasurement of the payable pursuant to the TRA.

(d) Represents costs incurred as a direct impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting and reconfiguration of facilities, medical professionals to conduct daily screenings of employees, premium pay during the pandemic to hourly workers in 2020 and direct legal costs associated with the pandemic.

(e) Represents certain costs associated with non-recurring professional services, Oaktree’s expenses and other costs.

(f) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.





Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands, except per share):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common shares outstanding, excluding Class B common shares 112,240 93,540 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class B common shares to Class A common shares 54,794 73,067 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 167,034 166,607 Adjusted Net Income (a) $ 9,043 $ 8,771 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.05

(a) Represents Adjusted Net Income for the full period presented.



