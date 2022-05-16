Enthusiast Gaming Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $47.2 million, up 57%

Gross profit $13.5 million, up 127%

Gross margin of 28.6%, up 880 bps

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”).

“2022 is off to a very strong start, led by accelerated revenue growth and substantial margin expansion. Q1 2022 gross profit was particularly strong and effectively equal to Q4 2021 gross profit, despite a strong seasonal difference between the two periods,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our flywheel model, centered around communities, content, creators, and experiences, continues to drive increasing value. Our team is well positioned to continue delivering rapid top line growth, while increasing gross profit at a significantly faster rate. Further, to be able to accelerate revenue growth in a quarter that is seasonally the slowest is a strong sign for the balance of the year. We are confident these trends will continue as we focus on meeting profitability objectives in the short term.”

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $47.2 million, a 57% increase vs revenue of $30.0 million in Q1 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by increased content viewership, stronger RPMs across both web and video, higher direct sales, higher subscription revenue, and the acquisitions and growth of the Addicting Games and U.GG properties.

Gross profit of $13.5 million, a 127% increase vs gross profit of $5.9 million in Q1 2021 and effectively equal to Q4 2021 gross profit of $13.7 million, despite a strong seasonal difference between the two periods.

Gross margin of 28.6%, an increase of 880 bps vs gross margin of 19.8% in Q1 2021. The increase in gross margin is driven by the strong performance of Addicting Games and U.GG, as well as the higher direct sales and subscription revenue.

Direct sales of $5.2 million, a 136% increase vs direct sales of $2.2 million in Q1 2021. Renewals and additional business with existing customers accounted for 65% of direct sales. Direct sales are included in revenue.

Subscription revenue of $3.3 million, an 83% increase vs subscription revenue of $1.8 million in Q1 2021. The increase in subscription revenue was driven by an increase in paid subscribers. Paid subscribers were 233,000 as at March 31, 2022, a 70% increase vs paid subscribers of 137,000 as at March 31, 2021.

Q1 2022 Operational Highlights

The Company’s audience consumed 11.3 billion views of content across the web and video platforms, a 14% increase vs 9.9 billion in Q1 2021.

Renewals or additional business with key partners including ExitLag, US Navy, HBO Max, Truth Initiative, DoorDash, e.l.f Cosmetics, H&R Block.

Luminosity Gaming’s total social following reached 145 million globally in January 2022, having grown 13% since the last study in October 2021. In addition, the hours watched for Luminosity Gaming’s esports teams on Twitch surpassed 32 million globally in January, an increase of 34% since the last study, according to a Nielsen study.

Launched a partnership with Fractal, an NFT marketplace co-founded by Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch. The partnership marks Enthusiast Gaming’s first with an NFT marketplace, and will see NFTs integrated into one of the Company’s HTML5-based games, EV.IO.

Ranked as the largest property in the Games category in the United Kingdom and Canada, based on digital media ratings from Comscore.

Organizational Update

The Company would also like to announce that Menashe Kestenbaum has left the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company thanks Menashe for his service and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the first quarter 2022 results.

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/shareholder-information/ . If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in certain financial and operating metrics of the Company, and expectations relating to the financial performance and the financial results of future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company’s growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company’s accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 14,138,029 $ 22,654,262 Trade and other receivables 29,616,959 33,801,990 Investments 131,252 131,342 Loans receivable 50,935 176,931 Income tax receivable 399,509 356,366 Prepaid expenses 1,355,642 2,145,184 Total current assets 45,692,326 59,266,075 Non-current Property and equipment 223,063 247,988 Right-of-use assets 2,601,612 2,885,662 Investment in associates and joint ventures 1,181,310 885,269 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 258,162 261,922 Intangible assets 123,975,000 129,138,595 Goodwill 193,942,515 195,097,659 Total assets $ 367,873,988 $ 387,783,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,032,387 $ 34,391,221 Contract liabilities 3,867,901 3,890,569 Income tax payable 193,701 114,094 Current portion of long-term debt 2,000,000 2,000,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 26,702,412 27,244,146 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 771,736 796,835 Current portion of other long-term debt 10,961 11,121 Total current liabilities 60,579,098 68,447,986 Non-current Long-term debt 7,226,838 7,681,867 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 20,084,613 20,794,275 Long-term lease contract liabilities 1,979,741 2,213,512 Other long-term debt 134,154 136,324 Deferred tax liability 25,070,291 25,740,885 Total liabilities $ 115,074,735 $ 125,014,849 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 388,213,957 387,087,948 Contributed surplus 26,631,643 25,485,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (681,264 ) 527,166 Deficit (161,365,083 ) (150,332,154 ) Total shareholders' equity 252,799,253 262,768,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 367,873,988 $ 387,783,170







Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue $ 47,167,538 $ 30,022,335 Cost of sales 33,676,159 24,091,327 Gross margin 13,491,379 5,931,008 Operating expenses Professional fees 924,821 737,496 Consulting fees 1,478,174 1,310,627 Advertising and promotion 327,447 1,042,354 Office and general 2,262,905 706,945 Salaries and wages 8,696,875 4,628,275 Technology support, web development and content 3,458,868 1,394,883 Esports player, team and game expenses 1,511,488 1,528,605 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,587 (10,133 ) Share-based compensation 1,386,181 5,760,036 Amortization and depreciation 4,767,024 1,635,854 Total operating expenses 24,822,370 18,734,942 Other expenses (income) Share of (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (296,041 ) 78,418 Interest and accretion 1,430,669 791,314 Interest income (1,401 ) (18,320 ) Gain on revaluation of deferred payment liability (1,015,538 ) - Gain on repayment of long-term debt - (39,502 ) Change in fair value of investment - (3,984 ) Net loss before income taxes (11,448,680 ) (13,611,860 ) Income taxes Current tax expense (recovery) 110,529 (14,655 ) Deferred tax recovery (526,280 ) (79,779 ) Net loss for the period (11,032,929 ) (13,517,426 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,208,430 ) (47,702 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (12,241,359 ) $ (13,565,128 ) Net loss loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 133,605,479 111,462,147



