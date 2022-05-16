Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Net Income of $5.9 million

Second Fiscal Quarter Highlights

MINEOLA, N. Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (“the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, highlighted by strong levels of net income, net interest income and net interest margin. Further, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a $0.10 per common share cash dividend paid on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022. This was the Company’s first cash dividend.

Earnings Summary for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

The Company reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $5.9 million or $1.00 per diluted common share, versus $2.1 million or $0.48 per diluted common share in the comparable year ago period, representing an increase of $3.8 million. Returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.63% and 17.83%, respectively, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, versus 0.97% and 10.28% in the comparable 2021 quarter.

The improvement in net income recorded in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 resulted from a $6.9 million or 89.0% increase in net interest income coupled with a $2.0 million improvement in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $3.6 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits primarily due to an increase in personnel from the May 2021 acquisition of Savoy Bank (“Savoy”), coupled with a $300 thousand increase in the provision for loan losses expense due to growth in the loan portfolio in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year growth in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $571.2 million in 2022, primarily related to the acquisition of Savoy, coupled with a substantial widening of the Company’s net interest margin to 4.26% in 2022 from 3.79% in the comparable 2021 quarter. The margin improvement resulted principally from a 52 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.44% in 2022 from 0.96% in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Earnings Summary for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

For the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $12.4 million or $2.15 per diluted common share versus $3.6 million or $0.84 per diluted common share a year ago.

The improved level of earnings in 2022 resulted from a $14.9 million increase in net interest income, principally due to a 66 basis point widening of the company’s net interest margin to 4.32% in the six months ended March 31, 2022, and a $4.1 million increase in non-interest income, primarily from gains on the sale of loans held for sale. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a $6.3 million increase in total operating expenses, principally resulting from growth in compensation and benefits related to increased headcount as the Company has continued to grow and create the infrastructure required for a public reporting company, and as experienced executives have been added to implement new product initiatives such as municipal banking and expanded commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending coupled with an increase in personnel from the May 2021 acquisition of Savoy. In addition, the Company’s effective tax rate increased to 22.7% in 2022 from 20.4% in the comparable year ago period.

Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s quarterly results: “I am very pleased to report that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. completed its Initial Public Offering on May 10, raising gross capital proceeds of $26.8 million ($24.0 million net of the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses). The IPO is an outstanding achievement in the face of a tough economic environment, highlighted by record inflation, higher interest rates and equity market turbulence for companies in general, and banks in particular. I’ve envisioned this day since I joined Hanover in 2012 and I’m truly proud of the efforts made by our staff and outside professionals to bring this dream to reality for all Hanover shareholders. We intend to use this capital to fund the continued growth and expansion of the Company.”

“I am also proud to report our solid operating results across the board during the second fiscal quarter of 2022. We have been able to seamlessly integrate the Savoy Bank acquisition and welcome their customers into the Hanover family while simultaneously growing our core franchise in a highly profitable way. We are also ahead of the post-merger financial and operational goals that we established for ourselves when we initially announced the Savoy transaction. Our returns on average assets and average stockholders’ equity during the second fiscal quarter amounted to 1.63% and 17.83%, respectively. Our operating efficiency ratio during the quarter was 54.1%. These ratios place us in the upper echelon of our community bank peer group. We now possess the ability to build our earning asset base across multiple highly profitable lending niches funded by strong deposit generating businesses. Further, we continue to explore a number of Fintech-related partnerships that, if completed, would benefit us in generating additional fee income and additional low-cost deposit funding.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2022, were $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion at September 30, 2021 and $890.4 million at March 31, 2021 primarily due to the Savoy acquisition. Total deposits at March 31, 2022, increased to $1.23 billion compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2021 and $718.2 million at March 31, 2021, the result of growth in core deposits (Demand, N.O.W., Savings and Money Market) of $157.2 million from fiscal year end and $531.0 million from March 31, 2021. The quarter over quarter increase resulted from deposits acquired in the Savoy transaction as well as significant growth in the Company’s municipal deposit portfolio.



The Company had $405.0 million in total municipal deposits at March 31, 2022, at a weighted average rate of 0.18% versus $350.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $153.5 million at March 31, 2021. The Company’s municipal deposit program is built on long-standing relationships developed in the local marketplace. This core deposit business will continue to provide a stable source of funding for the Company’s lending products at costs lower than consumer deposits.

Borrowings at March 31, 2022, were $75.8 million, including $37.9 million in Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances, with a weighted average rate and term of 0.82% and 35 months, respectively. Management reduced usage of its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing capacity in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 as other lower cost funding options were utilized to replace maturing FHLB advances. At March 31, 2022, the Bank had $37.9 million of FHLB advances outstanding versus $56.4 million a year ago. The Company had $165.9 million in additional borrowing capacity from the FHLB at March 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $134.8 million at March 31, 2022, from $122.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $82.2 million at the comparable 2021 date, resulting in an increase in tangible book value per share over the past twelve months to $19.75 at March 31, 2022, from $19.19 at the comparable 2021 date. Common shares outstanding were 5,829,569 and 4,194,890 at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Loan Portfolio Growth and Allowance for Loan Losses

On a linked quarter basis, the Company exhibited net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $46.7 million or 15.5% on an annualized basis. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew to $1.29 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Savoy. Year over year growth was concentrated primarily in multi-family, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s residential loan portfolio (including home equity) amounted to $424.5 million, with an average loan balance of $450 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 54%. Commercial real estate and multifamily loans totaled $792.0 million at March 31, 2022, with an average loan balance of $1.25 million and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%. The Company’s commercial real estate concentration ratio was 415% of capital at March 31, 2022, versus 355% and 247% of capital at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $300 million. The loan pipeline is currently in excess of $400 million.

Historically, the Bank has generated additional income by strategically originating and selling its primary lending products to other financial institutions at premiums, while also retaining servicing rights in some sales. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate loans, for its own portfolio and for sale, which will result in continued growth in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans to others and recording servicing income. With respect to the Bank’s residential growth strategy, management expects to originate more loans to retain in its portfolio as opposed to selling into the secondary market due to the continued increase in interest rates. Accordingly, we expect a decrease in secondary market sales. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company sold $16.2 million in SBA loans and recorded gains on the sale of loans held-for-sale of $1.6 million versus gains of $1.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company recorded gains of $295 thousand on the sale of performing loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

During the second fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses expense of $500 thousand. The March 31, 2022, allowance for loan losses balance was $9.9 million versus $8.2 million a year ago. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.77% at March 31, 2022, versus 0.73% at December 31, 2021, and 1.07% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans excluding acquired loans (“originated loans”) was 1.04% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $12.0 million of which $8.2 million represented legacy Savoy Bank originated loans that were either written down to fair value at the acquisition date or are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. The remaining $3.8 million of non-performing loans represent primarily Hanover originated residential credits with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%.

Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin improved to 4.26% during the second fiscal quarter of 2022, versus 3.79% in the comparable 2021 quarter and 4.39% in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of net purchase accounting accretion, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.86% and 3.90% in the quarters ended March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Operating Efficiency Ratio

The Bank’s operating efficiency ratio was 54.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 versus 69.4% a year ago.

Expansion into New Jersey Market

The Company opened a full-service branch in Freehold, New Jersey on March 4, 2022. This location, coupled with our success in recruiting business development officers in recent months, will expand the Company’s SBA lending footprint into both the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania marketplaces.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This discussion includes non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company’s adjusted operating earnings, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted returns on average assets and shareholders’ equity, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.

With respect to the calculations of adjusted operating net income, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted operating efficiency ratio for the periods presented in this discussion, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31, September 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,140 $ 166,544 $ 77,529 Securities-available for sale, at fair value 5,070 7,747 7,801 Investments-held to maturity 4,629 8,611 9,470 Loans held for sale - - 893 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 1,289,041 1,247,125 763,596 Less: allowance for loan losses (9,886 ) (8,552 ) (8,179 ) Loans, net 1,279,155 1,238,573 755,417 Goodwill 19,168 19,168 1,710 Premises & fixed assets 14,833 15,002 14,328 Other assets 26,686 28,996 23,284 Assets $ 1,476,681 $ 1,484,641 $ 890,432 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Core deposits $ 943,995 $ 786,826 $ 412,992 Time deposits 286,247 377,836 305,192 Total deposits 1,230,242 1,164,662 718,184 Borrowings 75,823 159,642 56,417 Subordinated debentures 24,541 24,513 24,482 Other liabilities 11,307 13,295 9,104 Liabilities 1,341,913 1,362,112 808,187 Stockholders' equity 134,768 122,529 82,245 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,476,681 $ 1,484,641 $ 890,432



HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Interest income $ 15,941 $ 9,380 $ 32,557 $ 18,877 Interest expense 1,197 1,578 2,544 3,748 Net interest income 14,744 7,802 30,013 15,129 Provision for loan losses 500 200 1,400 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,244 7,602 28,613 14,829 Loan servicing and fee income 734 139 1,424 222 Service charges on deposit accounts 46 17 109 32 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,575 295 3,067 476 Gain on sale of investments 105 240 105 240 Other operating income 212 1 343 8 Non-interest income 2,672 692 5,048 978 Compensation and benefits 5,618 3,268 10,557 6,376 Occupancy and equipment 1,370 1,209 2,783 2,380 Data processing 392 270 759 515 Marketing and advertising 153 19 186 67 Acquisition costs - 151 - 296 Professional fees 640 308 1,139 720 Other operating expenses 1,184 500 2,198 961 Non-interest expense 9,357 5,725 17,622 11,315 Income before income taxes 7,559 2,569 16,039 4,492 Income tax expense 1,699 514 3,642 918 Net income $ 5,860 $ 2,055 $ 12,397 $ 3,574 Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.49 $ 2.19 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.48 $ 2.15 $ 0.84 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

QUARTERLY TREND

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Interest income $ 15,941 $ 16,616 $ 17,760 $ 12,038 $ 9,380 Interest expense 1,197 1,347 1,629 1,590 1,578 Net interest income 14,744 15,269 16,131 10,448 7,802 Provision for loan losses 500 900 700 - 200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,244 14,369 15,431 10,448 7,602 Loan servicing and fee income 734 690 584 401 139 Service charges on deposit accounts 46 63 61 34 17 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,575 1,492 619 212 295 Gain on sale of investments 105 - - - 240 Other operating income 212 130 457 3 1 Non-interest income 2,672 2,375 1,721 650 692 Compensation and benefits 5,618 4,939 4,463 3,923 3,268 Occupancy and equipment 1,370 1,413 1,298 1,300 1,209 Data processing 392 366 346 419 270 Marketing and advertising 153 33 33 18 19 Acquisition costs - - 197 3,937 151 Professional fees 640 499 616 370 308 Other operating expenses 1,184 1,014 1,005 765 500 Non-interest expense 9,357 8,264 7,958 10,732 5,725 Income before income taxes 7,559 8,480 9,194 366 2,569 Income tax expense 1,699 1,943 2,138 145 514 Net income $ 5,860 $ 6,537 $ 7,056 $ 221 $ 2,055 Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.18 $ 1.27 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.16 $ 1.25 $ 0.05 $ 0.48 Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income, as reported $ 5,860 $ 2,055 $ 12,397 $ 3,574 Adjustments: Merger-related expenses - 151 - 296 Debt extinguishment charges - - - 54 Total adjustments, before income taxes - 151 - 350 Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate - 30 - 72 Total adjustments, after income taxes - 121 - 278 Adjusted net income $ 5,860 $ 2,176 $ 12,397 $ 3,852 Basic earnings per share - adjusted $ 1.02 $ 0.52 $ 2.19 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted $ 1.00 $ 0.51 $ 2.15 $ 0.91 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST INCOME: Net interest income, as reported $ 14,744 $ 7,802 $ 30,013 $ 15,129 Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - - 54 Adjusted net interest income $ 14,744 $ 7,802 $ 30,013 $ 15,183 ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN: Net interest margin, as reported 4.26 % 3.79 % 4.32 % 3.66 % Adjustments: Debt extinguishment charges - - - 0.01 % Adjusted net interest margin 4.26 % 3.79 % 4.32 % 3.67 % ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO(2): Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 54.05 % 69.36 % 50.41 % 71.31 % Adjustments: Merger-related expenses - -1.83 % - -1.87 % Debt extinguishment charges - - - -0.24 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 54.05 % 67.53 % 50.41 % 69.20 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 1.63 % 1.02 % 1.72 % 0.90 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 17.83 % 10.88 % 19.16 % 9.65 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (2) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 Profitability: Return on average assets 1.63 % 0.97 % 1.72 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 17.83 % 10.28 % 19.16 % 8.95 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.60 % 4.56 % 4.69 % 4.57 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.96 % 0.46 % 1.12 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.16 % 3.60 % 4.23 % 3.45 % Net interest margin (2) 4.26 % 3.79 % 4.32 % 3.66 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.60 % 2.69 % 2.44 % 2.64 % Operating efficiency ratio (3) 54.05 % 69.36 % 50.41 % 71.31 % Average balances: Interest-earning assets $ 1,404,983 $ 833,778 $ 1,393,049 $ 828,912 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,115,078 665,423 1,110,620 673,537 Loans 1,274,485 742,004 1,264,043 733,283 Deposits 1,202,233 690,024 1,174,748 675,876 Borrowings 112,475 83,283 131,726 93,320 (1) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Excludes gain on sale of securities available for sale.

HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Asset quality: Provision for loan losses $ 500 $ 900 $ 700 $ - Net (charge-offs)/recoveries - (66 ) - (327 ) Allowance for loan losses 9,886 9,386 8,552 7,852 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 0.77 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan losses to originated loans (1)(5) 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.13 % Non-performing loans (2)(3)(4) $ 11,953 $ 8,616 $ 9,547 $ 8,120 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.93 % 0.67 % 0.77 % 0.63 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.81 % 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.53 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 82.71 % 108.94 % 89.58 % 96.70 % Capital (Bank only): Tier 1 Capital $ 139,959 $ 132,006 $ 123,666 $ 118,536 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.06 % 9.92 % 9.45 % 11.20 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.76 % 14.44 % 14.54 % 14.05 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.76 % 14.44 % 14.54 % 14.05 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.85 % 15.52 % 15.59 % 15.01 % Equity data: Common shares outstanding 5,829,569 5,562,799 5,563,426 5,552,457 Stockholders' equity $ 134,768 $ 129,379 $ 122,529 $ 115,238 Book value per common share 23.12 23.26 22.02 20.75 Tangible common equity 115,162 109,752 102,881 96,636 Tangible book value per common share 19.75 19.73 18.49 17.40 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio 7.90 % 7.63 % 7.02 % 6.35 % (1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes $1.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 3/31/22. (3) Includes $2.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 9/30/21 and 12/31/21. (4) Includes $3.5 million of Purchased Credit Impaired loans 90 days past due and still accruing and $0.5 million of loans fully guaranteed by the SBA at 6/30/21. (5) Calculation excludes acquired loans. Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation



HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

STATISTICAL SUMMARY

QUARTERLY TREND

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)



3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Loan distribution (1) : Residential mortgages $ 400,686 $ 411,664 $ 420,445 $ 429,107 Multifamily 389,262 358,831 266,715 227,887 Commercial real estate 402,780 372,282 364,178 341,102 Commercial & industrial 72,501 109,718 172,077 270,481 Home equity 23,810 24,908 23,697 24,669 Consumer 2 31 13 16 Total loans $ 1,289,041 $ 1,277,434 $ 1,247,125 $ 1,293,262 Sequential quarter growth rate 0.91 % 2.43 % -3.57 % 69.36 % Loans sold during the quarter $ 16,233 $ 35,195 $ 13,997 $ 13,498 Funding distribution: Demand $ 197,118 $ 190,723 $ 191,537 $ 179,259 N.O.W. 508,841 437,920 353,978 250,172 Savings 65,530 58,526 60,163 58,217 Money market 172,506 162,699 181,148 211,085 Total core deposits 943,995 849,868 786,826 698,733 Time 286,247 326,883 377,836 460,689 Total deposits 1,230,242 1,176,751 1,164,662 1,159,422 Borrowings 75,823 113,274 159,642 228,625 Subordinated debentures 24,541 24,504 24,513 24,498 Total funding sources $ 1,330,606 $ 1,314,529 $ 1,348,817 $ 1,412,545 Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits 4.55 % 1.04 % 0.45 % 61.44 % Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio 76.73 % 72.22 % 67.56 % 60.27 % Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio 16.02 % 16.21 % 16.45 % 15.46 % (1) Excluding loans held for sale



HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Tangible common equity Total equity $ 134,768 $ 129,379 $ 122,529 $ 115,238 $ 82,245 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (18,100 ) (1,710 ) Less: core deposit intangible (438 ) (459 ) (480 ) (502 ) (19 ) Tangible common equity $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio Tangible common equity $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 Total assets 1,476,681 1,458,180 1,484,641 1,541,443 890,432 Less: goodwill (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (19,168 ) (18,100 ) (1,710 ) Less: core deposit intangible (438 ) (459 ) (480 ) (502 ) (19 ) Tangible assets $ 1,457,075 $ 1,438,553 $ 1,464,993 $ 1,522,841 $ 888,703 TCE ratio 7.90 % 7.63 % 7.02 % 6.35 % 9.06 % Tangible book value per share Tangible common equity $ 115,162 $ 109,752 $ 102,881 $ 96,636 $ 80,516 Common shares outstanding 5,829,569 5,562,799 5,563,426 5,552,457 4,194,890 Tangible book value per share $ 19.75 $ 19.73 $ 18.49 $ 17.40 $ 19.19 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,274,485 $ 15,749 5.01 % $ 742,004 $ 9,133 4.99 % Investment securities 11,547 106 3.72 % 17,595 182 4.20 % Interest-earning cash 114,889 45 0.16 % 70,465 19 0.11 % FHLB stock and other investments 4,062 41 4.09 % 3,714 46 5.02 % Total interest-earning assets 1,404,983 15,941 4.60 % 833,778 9,380 4.56 % Non interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,405 5,576 Other assets 47,243 23,797 Total assets $ 1,460,631 $ 863,151 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits $ 696,240 $ 345 0.20 % $ 247,336 $ 157 0.26 % Time deposits 306,363 401 0.53 % 334,804 915 1.11 % Total savings and time deposits 1,002,603 746 0.30 % 582,140 1,072 0.75 % Fed funds purchased & FHLB & FRB advances 87,948 117 0.54 % 58,807 180 1.24 % Note payable - - - - - - Subordinated debentures 24,527 334 5.52 % 24,476 326 5.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,115,078 1,197 0.44 % 665,423 1,578 0.96 % Demand deposits 199,630 107,884 Other liabilities 12,662 8,764 Total liabilities 1,327,370 782,071 Stockholders' equity 133,261 81,080 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,460,631 $ 863,151 Net interest rate spread 4.16 % 3.60 % Net interest income/margin $ 14,744 4.26 % $ 7,802 3.79 %



HANOVER BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)