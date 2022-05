English Estonian

On 16 May 2022, a webinar of EfTEN United Property Fund was held, where Kristjan Tamla, the head of retail business of EfTEN Capital AS, introduced the EfTEN United Property Fund and the ongoing IPO of the fund.

The EfTEN Capital AS would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation is available at the fund’s web page here .