Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS

English Estonian

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS held on 17 May 2022 adopted the following decisions:

To approve the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2021. To allocate the net profit for the year ended on 31 December 2021 in the amount of 2071 thousand EUR to retained earnings.

To pay dividends to the shareholders 0.06 euros per share. The dividend will be paid out in 4 instalments as follows:

0.02 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 15 June 2022 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The list of shareholders entitled to respective dividends (record date) shall be fixed on 8 June 2022.

0.01 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 15 September 2022 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 8 September 2022.

0.02 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 15 December 2022 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 8 December 2022.

0.01 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 15 March 2023 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 8 March 2023.

To approve the share option program in accordance with the conditions described in the materials of the Annual General Meeting made available to the shareholders. To appoint an auditor for two years and appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor. To pay the auditor for auditing the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2022 and 2023 according to the agreement concluded between Arco Vara AS and AS PricewaterhouseCoopers. To approve Arco Vara AS’ Management Board remuneration policy in accordance with the conditions of the Management Board’s remuneration policy among other materials of the Annual General Meeting made available to the shareholders.

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends (record date) shall be fixed on the following dates:

8 June 2022

8 September 2022

8 December 2022

8 March 2023

Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the respective dividend payment ex-dates are the following:

7 June 2022

7 September 2022

7 December 2022

7 March 2023.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 6144 630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com

Attachment