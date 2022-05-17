Worldwide Nurse Call System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ascom, Johnson Controls International and Siemens Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nurse Call System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global nurse call system market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global nurse call system market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on nurse call system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on nurse call system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nurse call system market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nurse call system market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

An increase in the geriatric population

Advancements in nurse call systems devices

New product launches

2) Restraints

High cost of implementation

3) Opportunities

Emerging countries provides opportunities

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nurse call system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nurse call system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nurse call system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nurse Call System Market Highlights

2.2. Nurse Call System Market Projection

2.3. Nurse Call System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nurse Call System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Nurse Call System Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Nurse Call System Market



4. Nurse Call System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nurse Call System Market by Type

5.1. Button Based Systems

5.2. Integrated Communication Systems

5.3. Mobile Systems

5.4. Intercom Systems



6. Global Nurse Call System Market byTechnology

6.1. Wired Communication

6.2. Wireless Communication



7. Global Nurse Call System Market by Application

7.1. Alarms and Communications

7.2. Workflow Optimization

7.3. Wanderer Control

7.4. Fall Detection and Prevention



8. Global Nurse Call System Market by End Use

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Long Term Care Facilities

8.3. Clinics and Physician Offices



9. Global Nurse Call System Market by Region 2021-2027



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nurse Call System Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Rauland Borg Corporation

10.2.2. Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.

10.2.3. Ascom

10.2.4. Johnson Controls International Plc

10.2.5. Siemens AG

10.2.6. Ackermann by Honeywell

10.2.7. Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a57spi