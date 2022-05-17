Blockchain Intelligence Group Appoints Kenneth A. Goodwin as Director of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) ( CSE:BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group , a global cryptocurrency intelligence and compliance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth A. Goodwin, Jr. as the Director of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs.



Goodwin brings extensive experience in global banking and capital markets to bear in his new role at Blockchain Intelligence Group, having achieved results throughout his career in venture capital, digital transformation, big data, innovation and technology, and risk management. Goodwin advises and works closely with lines of business in DevOps, RevOps, and open-source intelligence (OSINT) to help the company achieve strategic and operational objectives.

“Kenneth Goodwin’s expertise in blockchain, capital markets, financial technology, and intelligence is nothing short of exceptional,” said Lance Morginn, president of Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Kenneth Goodwin is a rare professional with his ability to deliver high-level guidance on compliance and regulatory matters while identifying and mitigating regulatory risks for our lines of business to advance our organization’s goals.”

Goodwin served as the General Managing Partner and Founder at Jeanensis, an award-winning capital markets advisory and digital asset management firm, and holds multiple board member positions at Zen Health Technologies, Aphid, BankWyse, Ownet, and Lucidefi. He graduated from Temple University where he earned his MBA in Finance, in addition to his education at Johnson C. Smith University and Oberlin University.

Goodwin is an industry trailblazer whose experience includes expertise across multiple areas:

Business: An Executive Member of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, Kenneth is also a member of the U.S. White House Business Council and was the first foreigner to monitor JGBs on the floor of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE/JPX).

An Executive Member of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, Kenneth is also a member of the U.S. White House Business Council and was the first foreigner to monitor JGBs on the floor of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE/JPX). Academic : a globally recognized lecturer and adjunct professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Queens College, Goodwin’s course expertise focuses on the economics of crypto assets, blockchain investment, international trade, forensic methods, and corporate ethics. Forward Advisory, The PhD Projects Business Program, and Harvard University’s Model Congress. In addition, he was named a scholar by the Aspen Institute Nakasone and Ronald E. McNair and is a fellow with Mike and Maureen Mansfield.

“I am thrilled to help drive Blockchain Intelligence Group’s continued success serving global institutions, financial institutions, law enforcement, cryptocurrency companies, and financial investigations,” said Goodwin. “I look forward to working to help Blockchain Intelligence Group lead on regulatory developments arising from digital asset policy legislative actions and compliance obligations proposed by regulators.”

