IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary security and token technology to build customized payment solutions for business.

Throughout the interview, Errez discussed GreenBox’s business model and operating markets.

“GreenBox POS is a company that Fredi Nisan – the current CEO – and I founded in the beginning of 2017… The company was reverse acquired onto the OTCQB in April 2018 and uplisted to Nasdaq in February 2021,” Errez said. “The company is on its third generation of technology. The first generation was launched in 2019. During that year, our volume of business exceeded $170 million, which we saw as a great sign for the adoption of our main technology focus, blockchain ledger… GreenBox had volume of business of over $2 billion in 2021, and we’re scheduling about three-times that much in 2022.”

“I divide the goals for the company into several parallels. Number one is geographic control and expansion. Most of our business today is done within the U.S., but with our completed acquisition in Europe that we announced recently, you can tell that our global expansion will begin in that region,” he continued. “The second slice is the type of business that we do… Obviously, the company makes a lot more money in the form of transactional fees when we do transactions in the mid- to high-risk space, however we can’t do just that. We have to have a blend that fits the risk profile of the company in general… Overall, we’re looking at 60% low-risk, 40% medium-to-high-risk. That’s the general goal.”

Errez then discussed GreenBox’s challenges and milestones in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first thing that we needed to accomplish in order to do higher-volume business was to obtain a Payment Card Industry (PCI) rating at the highest level of compliance, allowing us to process unlimited volume,” Errez added. “It just so happened that we received that certification in December 2019 – about a month before COVID-19 broke out… This was dramatic for GreenBox. The increase of business that we saw was over 10x, year-over-year. I wouldn’t call [the pandemic] a good thing, but I would call it an indication of how agile and adaptive this technology appears to be… These challenges, even those that we don’t currently see, will continue to occur. We have to be prepared for them, and this technology is perfect for that.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), to learn more about the practical hurdles being addressed by stablecoins and the unique advantages presented by the company’s coyni stablecoin.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.greenboxpos.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com