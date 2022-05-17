Dave to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and CEO, and Kyle Beilman, CFO, will be participating in the J.P Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Boston, MA. The fireside chat will begin at 1:10pm ET.



The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investor.dave.com.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

