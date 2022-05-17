Rigetti Computing to Present at 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.



Information for the event is as follows.

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m. ET (8:45-9:25 a.m. PT)

Investors can view a live webcast of the event by visiting the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay will be available at the same location for approximately one year following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

