Questex Content Recognized for Excellence, Wins Five National and Eight Regional AZBEE Awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces it has won five national and eight regional AZBEE awards. AZBEE Awards are the most competitive awards programs for trade media, produced by the American Society of Business Publication Editors.



The awards were won by Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma, Bar & Restaurant and Club Industry.

“Every day our content teams report on the news and share information in their target industries and turn that into essential, actionable insights for our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “It is an honor to be recognized by this prestigious awards program and we are very proud of our content team for their commitment to serve their audiences.”

National AZBEE awards:

Silver - Web Feature Series: Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech

Bronze - Web Feature Series: LGBTQ+ in Biotech, Fierce Biotech

Bronze - Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team: Biogen's Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma

Bronze - Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series "Side Bar"

Bronze - Original Research: Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021



Regional AZBEE awards:

Gold - New England region: Web Feature Series, Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech

Gold - New England region: Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team, Biogen's Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma

Silver - New England region: Online State of the Industry, Fierce Pharma Special Reports

Silver - New England region: Online - Web Feature Series, LGBTQ+ in biotech, Fierce Biotech

Silver - New England region: Online Breaking News Coverage, Biogen's Aduhelm approval, Fierce Pharma staff

Bronze - New England region: Online - Online State of the Industry, Fierce Biotech Special Reports

Bronze - Northeast region: Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series “Side Bar”

Bronze - Northeast region: Original Research: Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021

