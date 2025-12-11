Questex’s LDI 2025, the Epicenter of Live Design, Delivered an Unforgettable Experience for Global Designers, Technologists and Storytellers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) , the premier gathering for entertainment design and technology professionals, returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 3-9, 2025, bringing together 14,000+ industry professionals for an immersive learning experience spanning every facet of live production – from concert touring and stage management to pro audio, lighting, projection, video, XR, immersive technologies, DJ/VJ innovation, and beyond.

LDI delivered the boldest and most comprehensive professional training program to date. The program expanded its scope to include new markets and disciplines shaping the next generation of live entertainment. With more than 225 speakers leading hands-on sessions, workshops, and certification opportunities, attendees gained practical skills, explored innovative workflows and learned directly from industry pioneers.

“LDI 2025 was a powerful reminder of what happens when our industry comes together—innovation accelerates, ideas ignite, and community takes center stage. This year’s show wasn’t just bigger; it was bolder, more collaborative, and more creative than ever,” said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI.

LDI 2025 Pro Training Highlights:

LDInnovation Conference Sessions featuring: Bob Bonniol of ACT Entertainment; Sooner Routhier of Sooner Rae Creative; Tania Ordoñez Prieto, Senior Manager of Entertainment Technical Operations at Celebrity Cruises; Jeff Ravitz, Emmy-winning lighting designer for Bruce Springsteen and founder of Intensity Advisors; Dennis Size, Executive Vice-President of Design at Lighting Design Group, and Jake Berry, founder of Jake Berry Productions and legendary production manager including many others.

featuring: Bob Bonniol of ACT Entertainment; Sooner Routhier of Sooner Rae Creative; Tania Ordoñez Prieto, Senior Manager of Entertainment Technical Operations at Celebrity Cruises; Jeff Ravitz, Emmy-winning lighting designer for Bruce Springsteen and founder of Intensity Advisors; Dennis Size, Executive Vice-President of Design at Lighting Design Group, and Jake Berry, founder of Jake Berry Productions and legendary production manager including many others. LDInstitute courses delivered intensive, hands-on training from rigging and electrical courses to lighting console and media server training, ethernet and networking, software, and content creation.

delivered intensive, hands-on training from rigging and electrical courses to lighting console and media server training, ethernet and networking, software, and content creation. XLIVE: The Concert Touring Sessions , a day-long deep dive designed for professionals in the concert touring industry.

, a day-long deep dive designed for professionals in the concert touring industry. Dining with Dinosaurs Evening Reception , presented in conjunction with Geezers of Gear, and the announcement of the Golden Dino Award for master riggers Roy Bickel and Joe Branam.

, presented in conjunction with Geezers of Gear, and the announcement of the for master riggers Roy Bickel and Joe Branam. Stage Managers Academy, a two-day program focused on evolving best practices, technologies and real-world workflows for stage and event managers in live entertainment.

a two-day program focused on evolving best practices, technologies and real-world workflows for stage and event managers in live entertainment. RIGZ! Training, a comprehensive two-day program on rigging techniques, safety standards and professional development. A climbing wall, sponsored by GES, was featured in the Expo Hall.

LDI 2025 Highlights:

Vibrant Expo Hall: For three days, the expo floor dazzled with energy, featuring over 350 state-of-the-art exhibits where attendees experienced the latest gear, technologies, and trends offering a look into the future of the live event industry. For more information on the 2025 exhibiting companies and products click here .

Unrivaled Networking, Career Advancement & Mentorship: Designers, engineers, and innovators driving the industry forward connected to gain mentors and advance careers including a full career coaching schedule, and the Mentoring Meetup in the Career Fair Lounge.

Backstage Las Vegas: Offered attendees rare insights into tech-savvy venues such as Awakening, Marquee Nightclub, Voltaire, LIV Las Vegas, PRG, and more.

Innovative Activations: From the Climbing Wall to the nonstop action at the Circle Bar, the on-site activations kept the energy high and the crowd connected.

Expanded Audio, DJ, and VJ Training: Offered interactive experiences and professional development opportunities that reflect the growing intersections between live performance, music production, and experiential design.

The Inaugural VJ Challenge: Hosted in conjunction with Visual Artform - a fierce competition with VJ’s from around the world. The winner was VJ Legacy JP who received a $2,000 cash award and a license to Depence Show Control & Visualization software from Syncronorm .

Battle of the Busk Competition: An electrifying showdown over three days of intense busking on lighting consoles and media servers, plus an incredible competition that kept attendees on the edge of their seats.

Inspiring the Next Generation: The Foster the Future program championed emerging talent through initiatives like the Young Career Professionals Program, the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, LDI’s Career Fair, and hands-on event production opportunities for aspiring industry professionals.

What attendees and sponsors had to say about LDI 2025:

“What an incredible three days in Las Vegas! The conversations, connections, and energy from the lighting and live production community were absolutely amazing,” said Prestige Labor Solutions.

“Always inspiring connecting with innovators, exploring new technologies, and bringing ideas home to elevate what we do every day. Until next year!,” said Murphy Lighting Systems.

“It honestly felt like a reunion — catching up, sharing stories, and celebrating how far our industry has come together. Moments like these remind me exactly why I love what we do and how unique this community truly is. Here’s to continuing the collaborations, friendships, and bright ideas that light up our world,” said Steve Orocio, Glow Motion Technologies.

“The energy on the floor, the creativity from exhibitors, and the constant buzz around lighting and production, reminded me once again why I love this industry. From reconnecting with friends to meeting new leaders shaping the future of live events, every conversation reinforced how powerful this community really is. And as always, thank you to everyone who stopped to chat, shared a story, or asked "what’s next," said Christopher Neto, Midwich US.

“When I was a young lighting kid, I never dreamed about winning awards. My idea of success was mastering a part of the craft so deeply that one day I’d be invited to speak at the place that is the center of my universe - Live Design International. This weekend, that dream became true. Humbled by the legends. Honored by the invitation. Grateful for the opportunity,” said Nathaniel Cromwell, Na’cho Production/The Playground.

“My favourite part of the day was seeing the young production assistants proud of their work and their team. Seeing them all dancing together inspired me that the young and energetic will see the beauty in this industry and keep the torch lit! #TrenchesBuildsBonds like nothing else! Welcome to the industry!,” said Avos Agency.

“This has been one of the busiest years for us. Day 1 was incredibly packed –we’ve made a tonne of connections and we’re so happy to be here. Day 3 is usually the day where everybody comes in a little bit late but today everyone showed up on time and we’ve been busy all day. This year for sales has been our best,” said Ross Blitz, Elation.

Looking Ahead to LDI 2026

LDI 2026 will take place December 2-8, 2026 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 2 and the Expo Hall open December 6-8. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/ . LDI will take place December 2-6, 2026, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

LDI

csoucy@questex.com