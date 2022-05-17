Nature’s Fynd Partners with Yellowstone Forever to Support Yellowstone National Park’s 150th Anniversary and Advance Sustainability Goals

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company growing Fy™, its nutritional fungi protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park, has announced a partnership with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The company’s partnership with the world’s oldest national park during its 150th year will help support climate change mitigation efforts, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and protection of Yellowstone’s resources for the future.



“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone of the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. We have a long-standing and unique relationship with the park and we want to do all we can to preserve Yellowstone’s incredible ecosystem for future generations. Our company is a direct example of how exploring and learning about the park’s diverse ecology can inspire innovative solutions to some of humanity’s biggest challenges—feeding our growing population in the face of climate change,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and Co-Founder of Nature’s Fynd.

Lisa Diekmann, President and CEO of Yellowstone Forever added, “We are delighted to partner with Nature’s Fynd, a company with a unique connection to Yellowstone National Park. We are inspired by Nature’s Fynd’s origin story, grown from a microbe found in Yellowstone’s own hot springs, and are thankful for their support of sustainability projects in honor of the park’s 150th anniversary.”

As the park prepares for another potentially record-breaking summer season, Nature’s Fynd’s vegan, sustainable foods will be coming “home” to Yellowstone—the original site of discovery of the microbe that is now grown into Fy Protein. Their recently launched Meatless Maple Breakfast Patties made with Fy Protein will be on the menu in the park’s seven lodges and the Meatless Original Breakfast Patties, Dairy-Free Original Cream Cheese and Dairy-Free Chive & Onion Cream Cheese will be available for sale in the general stores to millions of visitors. Nature’s Fynd has partnered with Xanterra Foods and Delaware North Companies to distribute its foods within the park.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. The company has raised over $500 mil­lion in equity and debt financing to date. Nature's Fynd's products are available in stores across the country, including Berkeley Bowl in California, Fairway Market in New York, Mariano's in Chicago, and now select Whole Foods Markets stores in ten states across the West and Northeast. For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com Or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn. The terms “Nature’s Fynd,” “The Fynder Group,” “Fy,” and “Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Forever’s mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone National Park through education and philanthropy. The nonprofit raises money to fund priority projects that protect Yellowstone’s ecosystem and wildlife; preserve the park’s heritage, history & trails; and enhance visitor education and experiences. Yellowstone Forever offers educational programs for visitors of all ages through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and operates 11 educational Park Stores in and around Yellowstone. For more information visit www.Yellowstone.org.

