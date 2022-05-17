OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 9,495,929 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 102.7p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 3.0p per share payable on 17 May 2022.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 31 May 2022.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 102.7p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Jane O’Riordan 2,164 115,756 0.009 Tom Leader 673 23,743 0.002 Lord Rockley 560 19,732 0.002

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,292,086,596. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





