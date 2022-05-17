Turntide Technologies Celebrates Everyday Climate Warriors with ‘Net Zero Action Heroes,’ a New Sustainability Podcast and Video Series

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieving net zero carbon emissions before 2050 requires heroic efforts today. Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”) is shining a spotlight on the exceptional people who are giving humanity the edge needed to win the battle against climate change. Launching today, the new podcast and video series “Net Zero Action Heroes” features some of the most inventive industry disruptors who are helping to build a more sustainable planet.

“The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time. Altering our consumer habits won’t be nearly enough to save the planet,” said Turntide’s Eric Meyerson, VP of Brand and Marketing Communications. “To win this fight, we need bold and innovative sustainability leaders who will transform combustion-powered industrial and commercial machines into hyper-efficient electric systems.”

Each month, Turntide will interview a new Net Zero Action Hero to learn how they’re creating new paths to net zero and encouraging businesses to shift their perceptions of sustainability.

First up in the series is an interview with real estate technology investor Greg Smithies, partner and co-head of the Climate Technology Investment team at Fifth Wall. In his interview, Greg discusses the massive opportunity for investing in climate tech and how the economics of sustainability have shifted dramatically.

In his own words, “We’re at a tipping point where many of these clean, green building technologies have actually become cheaper. ... It’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Following episodes feature:

Matt Boyle - Transport electrification trailblazer and advisor to the UK government

The “Net Zero Action Heroes” series also introduces a new superhero, Terra Futura, defender of the planet. In the first episode of an animated series reminiscent of the lessons at the end of afterschool cartoons, Terra Futura shows a recycling-conscious young adult how meaningless her choices are without the actions of industry decision-makers.

Net Zero Action Heroes production team for this show is provided by Motion agency. Terra Futura was created in partnership with animation studio 2Tall animation studios.

The first two episodes are available on all major podcast platforms starting today. Check out all the episodes HERE.

About Turntide Technologies

