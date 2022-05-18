The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is thrilled to announce the Small Business Expo 2022, a two-day virtual event for small business owners and entrepreneurs in association with our presenting partner, Caary Capital

MISSISSAUGA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2022 is powered by CanadianSME, a leading podium for small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada. It is a two-day virtual event that's exclusively designed for Canadian small and mid-sized enterprises. This event is taking place on June 29-30, 2022 in association with presenting partner Caary Capital.



The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 is when entrepreneurs will have an unrivalled opportunity to network with more than 2,000 industry leaders from throughout the country. With so many prominent and successful names from many sectors all under one roof, everyone will have the chance to exchange creative ideas, expertise, and insights and demonstrate their finest services and workmanship to Canada and the rest of the globe.

"When company executives and owners from many industry verticals come together to support one another, remarkable things happen."

The theme of Small Business Expo 2022 is "Resilience, Recovery, and Reinvention." Experts from various industries will be talking about entrepreneurial resilience during challenging times, effective use of technology and cloud infrastructure to optimize business operations, real-time Q&A live sessions from leading CEOs across the country, cash flow tips for small businesses, as well as mental health professionals to provide knowledge about how to stay strong and determined during hard times.

“It’s been a challenging few years, particularly for the small business community,” said John MacKinlay, CEO of Caary Capital. “I’m looking forward to what I know will be a series of thought-provoking discussions with industry leaders on recovering from the pandemic, capitalizing on the digital acceleration, and building market presence both here at home and across borders.”

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine believes that such important topics will assist Canadian small and mid-sized enterprises in expanding their already existing and new businesses. As a result, this business expo is a wonderful chance for SMEs across Canada to ensure their company's success beyond this pandemic. The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2022 is a continuation of their dedication to supporting Canadian SMEs.

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, small and midsize businesses are facing new challenges. The software can help, whether it's to support remote workers, automate routine tasks, reduce labour costs and mistakes, or manage customer relationships in the digital era. Since 1999, Capterra has been the leading free online resource for software buyers. We allow you to conduct research, compare products, read authentic verified reviews and get the objective insights your business needs to thrive. We’re looking forward to attending the expo to help SMEs like yours find the solutions and tools that fit your needs.” – Tessa Anaya, Capterra Canada

The Small Business Expo 2022 event allows small and mid-sized enterprises to showcase their products and services in the worldwide marketplace and allows them to establish a business entourage. The CanadianSME Small Business Expo 2022 aims to equip existing SMEs with a strong market presence in this increasingly competitive business climate and tools to keep their businesses on track during COVID-19 and beyond.

“The entrepreneurial community across Canada continues to inspire each other, and even organizations like UPS,” states Paul Gaspar, director for small business at UPS. “Your unstoppable spirit highlights your dedication to overcome anything thrown at you, even when it sometimes seems impossible and we are looking forward to connecting with all of you at the CanadianSME Small Business Expo.”

“Xero is proud to sponsor CanadianSME’s Small Business Expo 2022,” said Faye Pang, Country Manager, Canada, at Xero. “The theme of this year’s conference, “Resilience, Recovery, and Reinvention,” speaks to the values small businesses have always embodied, particularly over the course of the last two years. As a champion of entrepreneurs in Canada and across the globe, Xero is honoured to recognize and support the enduring impact of Canadian small businesses.”

The CanadianSME Small Business Expo is thankful to its sponsors and partners, including Caary, the presenting partner; UPS, the exclusive shipping partner; Xero, the platinum partner; Deloitte and Capterra, as the silver partners, Cybercatch as the keynote sponsor on Cybersecurity and Star Quality Private Investigation and Jelly Marketing and PR as supporting partners.

CanadianSME Small Business Expo's assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises is unparalleled. When it comes to propelling young and budding entrepreneurs to greater heights, they pull out all the stops in providing them with ideal networking opportunities to help their businesses grow.

About Small Business Expo 2022;

For more information, visit www.smeexpo.ca