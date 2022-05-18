Changes in financial results publication

English Estonian

PRFoods AS declares that 2021/2022 financial year 9 months unaudited results will be published, according to Stock Exchange rules no later than two months after end of the reporting period, 31.5.2022. Although interim report will be unaudited, PRFoods has required a third party assessment of the impact of sale of Heimon Kala Oy, taking into account that final purchase price is dependent on certain conditions subsequent presumed to be met before publication.