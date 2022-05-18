TVision’s New Ad Scoreboard Makes It Simple for Advertisers to Measure and Optimize with Attention

New York City, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TVision, the company measuring every second of TV and CTV viewer engagement, announced Ad Scoreboard, an easy-to-use, low-cost, SaaS platform that allows marketers to measure and benchmark viewer attention to TV ads for their own brands as well as their competitors.

The launch of Ad Scoreboard underscores TVision’s commitment to advancing the rapid adoption of attention metrics by the TV industry. As The ARF’s Attention Report illustrates, 94% of advertisers believe that attention metrics will augment traditional TV metrics in the next few years. Attention metrics reflect the value marketers receive from ad placements,can be used alongside traditional metrics to make better media decisions, and improve the impact of ads.

Recent independent research has helped validate the importance and impact of attention metrics for the TV industry. A study by a team of academics from Cornell University, The University of California San Diego, and The University of Delaware revealed how ad attention is closely correlated to down funnel metrics such as brand search lift. Likewise, The Attention Council illustrated the impact of viewer attention in their report, “The Link Between Attention Metrics and Outcomes,” which highlights over fifty case studies on how marketers have used attention to measure results across media platforms including TV.

Driven to maximize the value of their media and creative investment, innovative advertisers are incorporating attention data into their ad strategy, creative planning, and measurement processes. TVision’s new Ad Scoreboard distills attention data down to easily digestible, clear data points that marketers can use to identify strong performing creative, glean industry best practices, benchmark against competitors, and even optimize campaign performance in-flight.

TVision’s second-by-second viewer engagement data shows that on average, TV ads capture viewer attention less than 40% of the time. Just a 1% increase in a brand’s overall ad attention can lead to millions more high-value attentive impressions, which improve brand recall and awareness. Ad Scoreboard is an out-of-the-box SaaS platform that empowers marketers to:

Track engagement KPIs and benchmark brand performance against the industry, with clear metrics for in-room ad viewability, and eyes-on-screen viewer attention.

Get insight into the performance of any brand or any ad, including competitors with unlimited access to attention metrics for all major TV advertisers.

Optimize creative rotations by monitoring when creative breaks through or wears out with real-time insights into ad attention, viewer demographics, and ad frequency.

Identify opportunities to increase ad engagement with daypart, network, and program-level metrics.

“It’s simple - ads that capture attention are more likely to have a meaningful impact. Ad Scoreboard is an important step toward making value-based Attention insights accessible for every TV advertiser,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “We’re committed to providing an affordable solution for must-know attention metrics than will ultimately improve the efficiency and impact of our client’s TV spend.”

TVision’s Ad Scoreboard is available today as a monthly or annual subscription.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.





