OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane O’Riordan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.027 per share
|2,164
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 May 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Tom Leader
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.027 per share
|673
|(d)
|Aggregated information
|Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 May 2022
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Lord Rockley
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|(b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00B28V9347
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.027 per share
|560
|(d)
|Aggregated information
|Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 May 2022
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75