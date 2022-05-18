ClubLife Management Selected to Manage Serenata Beach Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – the full-service management and club consulting division of Invited (formerly ClubCorp) – announces it has been selected to manage Serenata Beach Club, a luxury lifestyle-oriented private beach club located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Located on a tract of stunning beachfront property just outside Jacksonville, Serenata Beach Club offers a spectacular range of facilities and recreational amenities for its member families.



“We’re thrilled to partner with ClubLife Management to continue to enhance the membership experience at Serenata. ClubLife brings a wealth of resources, fresh ideas and deep background in the private club space,” said Molly Butler, the club’s new Owner. “This can only be a plus for the club’s service standards and operations, and ultimately the overall satisfaction of our membership. We’re excited to dig in and get started.”

“We are honored that the new ownership group of Serenata Beach Club has chosen to partner with ClubLife Management as the club heads into an exciting new era,” said Tom Bennison, Chief Development Officer, Invited. “We believe our depth of experience in the private club space, coupled with the dedicated support of the ClubLife Management team make us the ideal partner for Molly and the new ownership group to continue to elevate the experience at Serenata.”

Located along Highway A1A in South Ponte Vedra Beach, Serenata Beach Club was established in 2001 as a home away from home beachfront refuge for its nearly 1,000 member families. Club amenities include over 250 feet of private beachfront access, with complimentary beach services including towel service, beach chairs and umbrellas allowing members to simply “show up and relax”. The club offers a heated, family-friendly resort style pool with a zero-entry wading pool for children and a 12-foot waterfall, along with an adults-only hot tub and pool complex which has a dedicated lap lane overlooking the ocean. The luxuriously-appointed clubhouse features multiple dining venues, including a Mediterranean-style casual dining room and 3,000 sq. ft. private event space, full-service fitness center offering a robust calendar of group classes, and a dedicated spa area offering massage services.

About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of Invited (formerly ClubCorp), provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort properties and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to Invited’s supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com.

About Invited

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

Patrick Moree

Patrick.Moree@clublifemanagement.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f567b8f-6868-44a9-89bc-0047caa574ce