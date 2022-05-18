Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:50 AM ET. Attending for Peloton will be Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 7.0 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises have the opportunity to access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.