Melco announces launch of Super Fun Zone at Studio City – promoting economic diversification in Macau

MACAU, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting economic diversification in Macau, Melco is excited to announce the launch of Super Fun Zone at Studio City. Expected to open at the end of June 2022, Super Fun Zone is the new, family-friendly entertainment experience that will further complement the hospitality offerings of the fun-filled Studio City.



Super Fun Zone’s 29,600 square foot venue will feature five themed zones laid across four levels, including Mountain, Forest, Under the Sea, Outer Space and Space Station. Open to visitors of all ages, the experience will be the best and most exciting new playground for families and children. Key attractions include:

Under the Sea Zone: Bubble Zone and Bounce-O-Matic – a 2,400 square foot underwater extravaganza with 50 gaming spots and exciting 5-meter freefall ride

– a 2,400 square foot underwater extravaganza with 50 gaming spots and exciting 5-meter freefall ride Mountain Zone: Monkey Rope, Rockscape and Bamboo Steps – balancing and climbing activities of various levels stepping up to more than 6 meters in height

– balancing and climbing activities of various levels stepping up to more than 6 meters in height Forest Zone: Enchanted Treehouse and Raceway – three large treehouses connected by rope bridges, a tube slide launched from more than 4 meters in height and electric-powered kart racing adventures

– three large treehouses connected by rope bridges, a tube slide launched from more than 4 meters in height and electric-powered kart racing adventures Space Station Zone: Cosmic Bounce and Ball Panels – a giant hanging net play platform spread across two levels

– a giant hanging net play platform spread across two levels Outer Space Zone: Space Balls – a galaxy-like playground for toddlers and parents

– a galaxy-like playground for toddlers and parents Clubhouse Diner – exciting F&B options

– exciting F&B options Party Rooms and Other Facilities for families and groups



Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Since opening in 2015, Studio City quickly established its leading position as Asia's entertainment capital with its ‘world first’ entertainment options, exceptional gourmet dining experiences and high-energy retail environments. With the exciting launch of the Super Fun Zone at Studio City, we are pleased to introduce another new and unique attraction for our guests. Melco will continue to invest in and promote economic diversification by providing the most innovative entertainment offerings and facilities for the enjoyment of our visitors and guests and for the continued long-term development of the integrated tourism and leisure industry in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com