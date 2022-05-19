IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Prime Harvest Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Prime Harvest Inc., a technology-focused, full-service cannabis company with horizontally diversified operations spanning various segments of the cannabis value chain, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Prime Harvest is leveraging a long-term strategy of investing in the growth and scale of licensed assets anchored by the power of data-driven technology to expand its footprint throughout California. Prime Harvest’s flagship D2C operations, JAXX Cannabis, aims to bring the feel of your hometown dispensaries directly to your front door through the use of cutting-edge technology. The company aims to ensure that the communities it serves capture their fair share of the fruits of the industry’s growth, including financial profit, employment opportunities, environmental enrichment and impactful innovation through R&D and education.

From its humble beginnings in 2017 as a San Diego, California, cannabis producer to its current position today as a Southern California leader within the bourgeoning cannabis industry, Prime Harvest has delivered excellence in access to cannabis provisions, and best-in-class experiences that people love and support. With this commitment, Prime Harvest continues to work toward positively affecting millions of lives through the creation of a world-class platform that caters to strengthening the commercial cannabis pipeline.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Prime Harvest.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Prime Harvest the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“In the past few years, the modern cannabis culture has blossomed as the industry shifts in real-time. Prime Harvest is at the heart of these changes, pushing its mission forward using technology as a tool for efficiency. Through its flagship brand, Jaxx Cannabis, the company is putting its values to work to enhance the overall craft cannabis experience,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Prime Harvest as it continues to implement data-driven technology and the considerable experience of its leadership team to increase its foothold in the booming California cannabis market.”

To learn more about Prime Harvest, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/PRIME

About Prime Harvest Inc.

Prime Harvest is a technology-focused full-service cannabis corporation. The company is horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including licensing acquisition and compliance management, and state-wide direct-to-consumer operations. Based in the innovation hotspot of San Diego, California, Prime Harvest is expanding its footprint throughout the Golden State by executing a long-term strategy of investing in the growth and scale of licensed assets anchored by the power of data-driven technology. Prime Harvest’s flagship retail brand, Jaxx Cannabis, upholds exceptional standards of quality and services and provides a rewarding experience for customers in San Diego and the surrounding Southern California communities. Trust and credibility are at the heart of everything that the team at Prime Harvest stands for. The Prime Harvest team is composed of true experts in their respective fields, carefully assembled with the aim of building a world-class organization that can drive the cannabis industry and movement forward. For more information about the company, visit www.PrimeHarvestInc.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

