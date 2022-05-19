Notification of a transaction involving a related party

English Estonian

Aktsiaselts BALTIKA (hereinafter referred to as "Baltika") wishes to inform investors of a transaction involving a related party.

Baltika and its shareholder, KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, have entered into a loan agreement effective as of 17 May 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will provide Baltika with a 300,000 euro loan to finance additional digitalization investment projects to be completed in the second half of 2022. The loan described above is interest-free and unsecured. Repayment term is in December 2024.

Due to the fact that KJK Fund SICAV-SIF owns a significant stake in Baltika and that Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin, members of KJK Fund SICAV-Management SIF's Board, are also members of Baltika's Supervisory Board, the above transaction qualifies as a related party transaction under the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange's regulations.

