GUUD Modern Muesli Launches Functional Cereal Line

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUUD , the maker of modern muesli cereal, is excited to announce the launch of its line of functional muesli, fueled with added support from plant protein, prebiotics, omegas, dietary fiber, and superfruits.

GUUD created its Fuel products as a modern version of the traditional well-loved European muesli made with whole grains, nuts, fruits, and seeds. Each GUUD Fuel product is blended with superfood ingredients to support an active lifestyle, gut health, and brain health.

“At GUUD, it’s our mission to bring more flavor and more function to the cereal aisle. We are changing cereal for the GUUD. Our functional line of cereal delivers great tasting, whole food nutrition without the sugar,” said GUUD CEO Jean Lizotte. “Whether it’s to power a workout, support gut health or level up brain health, our Functional food Fuel line has something for everyone looking to up their game with every meal.”

GUUD’s Fuel line includes three powerhouse flavors. All of them are vegan, plant-based, non-GMO-certified and kosher:

Athlete Fuel: High in protein (8g) and fiber (6g) with no added sugar, Athlete Fuel is easy to digest and keeps you full and energized, pre- or post-workout (or when your to-do list feels like a workout!). This blend is made with organic oats, organic raisins, organic almonds, organic flax seed, organic cashews, and organic pumpkin seeds.

Brain Fuel: Filled with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamin A, Brain Fuel is packed with superfoods to fuel your brain with every bite. With 8g of protein and 6g of fiber, this gluten free muesli is made with certified gluten-free oats, walnuts, cranberries, goji berries, blueberries, and cacao nibs.

Gut Fuel: An excellent source of soluble fiber, omega-3s, and prebiotic superfoods, Gut Fuel supports healthy digestion. It’s a blend of organic oats, organic dates, organic sunflower seeds, organic flax seeds, organic banana, organic apples, organic chia seeds, and organic almonds.

GUUD muesli is ready to be enjoyed in several ways. Eat it like classic cereal with milk or yogurt, eat it like oatmeal – made hot right away or soaked overnight – or bake with it in your favorite recipes.

GUUD’s functional muesli (MSRP $6.99/bag) is currently rolling out in natural and traditional grocery stores, and online retailers nationwide. The products are now on the shelves at Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Big Y and Gelsons. All flavors are also available on GUUD’s website at eatguud.com .

GUUD also offers a classic line of muesli in two flavors: Fruity Almond and Coconut Cashew.

About GUUD

GUUD (pronounced “good”) is modern muesli cereal for a modern lifestyle. Formerly Evoke, GUUD offers natural, organic, and gluten-free muesli products with highly nutritious, non-GMO ingredients including whole grains, dried fruits, nuts, seeds, and more. Visit GUUD’s website at eatguud.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest and TikTok .

