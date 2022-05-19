Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2022 Results and Zoom Conference Call

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after markets close in New York on Monday, May 23, 2022.



The next day, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. E.D.T., the Company’s management team will host a Zoom conference call and slide presentation to discuss the financial results.

Zoom Conference Call Details

Participants should register for the conference call and slide presentation through the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uw3rM5rWTjuADbUifAa4DA

Or join by phone:

United States: +1 929 205 6099

United Kingdom: +44 330 088 5830

For a full list of US and International numbers available please click on the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcgtn9txX9

Webinar ID: 853 5671 2999

Passcode: 361151

The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on the company’s website – www.navigatorgas.com - under Investors Centre and Key Dates.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.

Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850