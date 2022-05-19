Worldline - 2022 General meeting - Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

English French

Combined General Meeting of June 9, 2022

Availability of preparatory documents

Paris La Défense, May 19, 2022 - The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at Tour Cœur Défense - 100-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 La Défense.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' General Meeting on the Company's website (General meeting of shareholders (worldline.com)), which may be updated to specify, if need be, the final terms and conditions for participating in this meeting according to health and/or legal requirements

Shareholders are informed that the Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website (see link above).

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting are published on the Company's website (link above).

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the Shareholders’ General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°52 dated May 2, 2022. The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO dated May 23, 2022.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-3 of the French Code de commerce may be consulted on the section dedicated to the Shareholders' General Meeting on the Company's website (link above).

The documents provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Code de commerce are made available to shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the meeting, in accordance with applicable regulations:

shareholders holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, request that the Company send him/her these documents. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercize of this right is subject to the provision of a registered stock certificate issued by the authorized financial intermediary ;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the meeting.

For any information or questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

+33 7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@worldline.com

