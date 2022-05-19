Ryder (R) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, encourages Long Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) against certain of its officers and directors. In 2020 a class action was filed against Ryder, recently the Court denied the defendants motion to dismiss.



In 2020, a class action complaint was filed in federal court The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) failed to disclose that Ryder’s financial results were inflated as a result of the Company’s practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder’s residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Ryder shares, you may have standing to hold Ryder harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

