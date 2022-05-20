Hoylu AB: Publishes its Annual Report for 2021

English Swedish

Hoylu AB (publ) announced today that the Annual Report for 2021 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

Form more information contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO, +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com



About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on --all from anywhere, on any device.

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on May 20, 2022.

Attachment