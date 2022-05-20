Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2022 (unaudited)

English Estonian

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 of 2021 and 31.03.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 03m 2022 03m 2021 Change Revenue 11 036 10 265 7.5% Gross Profit 6 518 6 242 4.4% Operating profit 3 221 3 285 -1.9% EBITDA 3 993 4 080 -2.1% Net profit (loss) for the period -193 2 564 -107.5% Net profit (loss) attributable equity holders of the Parent company -266 2 261 -111,8% Earnings per share (EUR) -0.01 0.06 -116.7% Operating cash flow for the period 3 143 3 589 -12.4% in thousands of EUR 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Change Total assets 50 694 53 753 -5.7% Total current assets 38 728 40 331 -4.0% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 32 310 34 148 -5.4% Cash and cash equivalents 17 224 17 098 0.7% Margin analysis, % 03m 2022 03m 2021 Change Gross profit 59.1 60.8 -2.8% Operating profit 29.2 32.0 -8.8% EBITDA 36.2 39.7 -8.8% Net profit (loss) -1.7 25.0 -106.8% Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Parent company -2.4 22.0 -110.9% Financial ratios, % 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Change ROA 12.6 17.9 -29.6% ROE 19.8 28.7 -31.0% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.3 7.8 -32.1% Current ratio 5.0 4.3 16.3% Quick ratio 2.6 2.1 23.8%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 11 036 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2022, representing a 7.5% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 7.8%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during Q1 of 2022 amounted to 6 518 thousand EUR and increase by 4.4% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2022 decreased to 59.1%, from 60.8% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 12.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2022 amounted to 3 221 thousand EUR, compared to 3 285 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2021, decrease by 1.9%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 29.2% for Q1 of 2022 (32.0 in Q1 of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2022 decreased by 2.1% and amounted to 3 993 thousand EUR, which is 36.2% in margin terms (4 080 thousand EUR and 39.7% for Q1 of 2021).

Reported consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2022 amounted to -266 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 2 261 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2021, net loss margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2022 was -2.4% against net profit 22.0% in Q1 of 2021.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 50 694 thousand EUR representing decrease by 5.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.

Trade and other receivables increased by 463 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to 2 788 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2022. Inventory balance decreased by 2 199 thousand EUR and amounted to 18 707 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2022.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 1 838 thousand EUR and amounted to 32 310 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 1 594 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2022.

Investments

During Q1 of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 60 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 78 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2022, the Group employed 1 586 employees, including 484 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2022 amounted to 2 546 thousand EUR (2 359 thousand EUR in Q1 of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 144 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 17 224 17 098 Current loans granted 9 2 Trade receivables and other assets 3 2 788 2 325 Inventories 4 18 707 20 906 Total current assets 38 728 40 331 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 237 262 Investments in associates 56 80 Investments in other shares 228 262 Deferred tax asset 1 348 1 226 Intangible assets 470 535 Investment property 939 1 086 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 688 9 971 Total non-current assets 11 966 13 422 TOTAL ASSETS 50 694 53 753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 682 2 193 Trade and other payables 6 4 788 6 504 Tax liabilities 1 304 671 Total current liabilities 7 774 9 368 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1 534 1 746 Non-current lease liabilities 4 969 4 727 Non-current provisions 44 51 Total non-current liabilities 6 547 6 524 Total liabilities 14 321 15 892 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 823 -18 251 Retained earnings 42 260 42 526 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 32 310 34 148 Non-controlling interest 4 063 3 713 Total equity 36 373 37 861 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 50 694 53 753

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 11 036 10 265 Cost of goods sold -4 518 -4 023 Gross Profit 6 518 6 242 Distribution expenses -2 251 -2 110 Administrative expenses -952 -885 Other operating income 90 181 Other operating expenses -184 -143 Operating profit 3 221 3 285 Currency exchange income/(expense) -2 470 455 Other finance income/(expenses) -104 -110 Net finance income (loss) -2 574 345 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -13 -6 Profit before tax 634 3 624 Income tax expense -827 -1 060 Profit (loss) for the period -193 2 564 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -266 2 261 Non-controlling interest 73 303 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 -0,01 0,06

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Profit (loss) for the period -193 2 564 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -1 295 229 Total other comprehensive income(loss) for the period -1 295 229 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -1 488 2 793 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -1 838 2 164 Non-controlling interest 350 629

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 03m 2022 03m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period -193 2 564 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 772 795 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 13 6 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 2 0 Net finance income / costs 2 574 -604 Provision for inventories 0 3 Receipt of government grants 0 150 Movements in provisions and government grants 0 -98 Income tax expense 827 1 060 Change in inventories 2 199 -1 124 Change in trade and other receivables -772 -208 Change in trade and other payables -1 716 1 192 Interest paid 0 -2 Income tax paid -563 -145 Net cash flow from operating activities 3 143 3 589 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 3 4 Dividends received 1 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 0 Loans granted -7 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -60 -78 Acquisition of intangible assets -14 -48 Net cash flow from investing activities -71 -122 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of borrowings 0 -800 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -509 -530 Interest paid on lease liabilities -108 -114 Net cash flow from financing activities -617 -1 444 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2 455 2 023 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7 17 098 8 980 Effect of translation to presentation currency -2 428 0 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 7 99 21 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 17 224 11 024

