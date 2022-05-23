Worldwide Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Industry to 2028 - Featuring Recupyl, Retriev Technologies and Sitrasa Among Others

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39.6% during 2022-2028. This report on global electric vehicle battery recycling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market by segmenting the market based on chemistry, application, process, vehicle type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric vehicle battery recycling market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Growth in Demand for Zero Emission Vehicles
- Growing Demand for Recycled Products & Materials
- Increasing Production and Sales of Electric Cars
Market Challenges
- High Cost to Setup Recycling Plant
- Lack of Awareness about EVB Recycling
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Lead-acid Battery
5.3. Lithium-based Battery
5.4. Nickel-based Battery
5.5. Others
6. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Electric Cars
6.3. Electric Buses
6.4. Energy Storage Systems
6.5. Other
7. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hydrometallurgical
7.3. Pyrometallurgical
7.4. Others
8. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Vehicle Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial Vehicle
8.3. Passenger Car
9. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Scenario
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Accurec Recycling gmbh
13.2.2. American Manganese inc.
13.2.3. Battery Solutions
13.2.4. Floridienne (snam s.a.s.)
13.2.5. G & P batteries
13.2.6. Li-cycle corp.
13.2.7. Recupyl
13.2.8. Retriev technologies
13.2.9. SITRASA
13.2.10. Umicore
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcmx4v
Attachment