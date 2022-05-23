Worldwide Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Industry to 2028 - Featuring Recupyl, Retriev Technologies and Sitrasa Among Others

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39.6% during 2022-2028. This report on global electric vehicle battery recycling market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market by segmenting the market based on chemistry, application, process, vehicle type, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electric vehicle battery recycling market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Growth in Demand for Zero Emission Vehicles

Growing Demand for Recycled Products & Materials

Increasing Production and Sales of Electric Cars

Market Challenges

High Cost to Setup Recycling Plant

Lack of Awareness about EVB Recycling

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lead-acid Battery

5.3. Lithium-based Battery

5.4. Nickel-based Battery

5.5. Others



6. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Electric Cars

6.3. Electric Buses

6.4. Energy Storage Systems

6.5. Other



7. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Process

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hydrometallurgical

7.3. Pyrometallurgical

7.4. Others



8. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Vehicle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial Vehicle

8.3. Passenger Car



9. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Scenario

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Accurec Recycling gmbh

13.2.2. American Manganese inc.

13.2.3. Battery Solutions

13.2.4. Floridienne (snam s.a.s.)

13.2.5. G & P batteries

13.2.6. Li-cycle corp.

13.2.7. Recupyl

13.2.8. Retriev technologies

13.2.9. SITRASA

13.2.10. Umicore

