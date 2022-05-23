Parker Signs Agreement to Divest Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH, “Parker”), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has signed an agreement to divest its Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division, located in Avon, Ohio, in the United States, to Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN). Kaman, headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, is a leading manufacturer of components and materials for aerospace and defense, industrial and medical markets.

As previously announced, the European Commission cleared Parker’s acquisition of Meggitt PLC (“Meggitt”), conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Parker, including the divestment of Parker’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division.

Parker’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division is a leading manufacturer of aircraft wheel and brake systems and related hydraulic products for general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, and military aircraft markets with annual sales of approximately $70 million.

“We are pleased to have finalized an agreement with Kaman who is a strategic buyer for the Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division,” said Roger Sherrard, Vice President and President of Parker's Aerospace Group. “This is a great business with strong foundations for growth, an outstanding team and a clear strategy for future success.”

Closing of this divestiture is subject to regulatory approvals, while Parker’s pending acquisition of Meggitt remains subject to approval of this divestiture by the European Commission and ongoing review by other governments and regulatory authorities, including the U.K. Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the U.S. Department of Justice.



The Meggitt acquisition remains subject to satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of the Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including further regulatory clearances and the sanction of the scheme of arrangement by the Court pursuant to the Companies Act. Parker continues to expect the Meggitt acquisition to close in Q3 2022. For further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite www.aerospacegrowth.com.

About Parker

Advisors

Citigroup acted as financial advisor for Parker and Jones Day, and Freshfields Bruckhaus and Deringer, acted as legal advisors in this transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

