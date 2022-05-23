English Finnish

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions



23 May 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Janne Larma

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15385/6/7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 44 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 155 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 35 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 81 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 42 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 10 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 24 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 24 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 201 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 204 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 51 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 150 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 155 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 24 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 130 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 42 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 22 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(20): Volume: 32 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 405 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 349 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(24): Volume: 27 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(25): Volume: 22 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(26): Volume: 316 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(27): Volume: 80 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(28): Volume: 9 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(29): Volume: 111 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(30): Volume: 11 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(33): Volume: 33 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(34): Volume: 7 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 19 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(37): Volume: 53 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(38): Volume: 180 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(39): Volume: 445 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(40): Volume: 405 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(41): Volume: 405 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(42): Volume: 782 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(43): Volume: 108 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(44): Volume: 147 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(45): Volume: 150 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(46): Volume: 3 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(47): Volume: 121 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(48): Volume: 26 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(49): Volume: 249 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

(50): Volume: 9 Unit price: 22.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(50): Volume: 6202 Volume weighted average price: 22.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 21 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 34 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 75 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.65 EUR

(7): Volume: 40 Unit price: 21.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 10 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(10): Volume: 198 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(12): Volume: 16 Unit price: 21.65 EUR

(13): Volume: 80 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(14): Volume: 128 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(15): Volume: 179 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(17): Volume: 179 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(18): Volume: 14 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(19): Volume: 13 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(20): Volume: 29 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(21): Volume: 56 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(22): Volume: 8 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 56 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(25): Volume: 80 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(26): Volume: 14 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 16 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(28): Volume: 15 Unit price: 21.575 EUR

(29): Volume: 13 Unit price: 21.55 EUR

(30): Volume: 413 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(31): Volume: 42 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(32): Volume: 39 Unit price: 21.85 EUR

(33): Volume: 5 Unit price: 21.9 EUR

(34): Volume: 7 Unit price: 22.05 EUR

(35): Volume: 5 Unit price: 22.05 EUR

(36): Volume: 7 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(37): Volume: 20 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(38): Volume: 18 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(39): Volume: 8 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(40): Volume: 46 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(41): Volume: 19 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(42): Volume: 36 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(43): Volume: 90 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(44): Volume: 157 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(45): Volume: 39 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(46): Volume: 1112 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(47): Volume: 25 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(48): Volume: 87 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(49): Volume: 2 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

(50): Volume: 84 Unit price: 22.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(50): Volume: 3798 Volume weighted average price: 21.87131 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.



