Gainsight Expands Further Into Asia-Pacific with Japan Cloud Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight announces a partnership with Japan Cloud , making it easier for companies in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt Gainsight customer success solutions, drive greater net revenue retention, expand accounts, and reduce churn. The partnership represents a full-scale entry into APAC, in response to the rise of new SaaS business models that have ignited the demand for customer success.



Demand for Gainsight software has grown at an accelerated pace in recent years. The company had record revenue growth in its 2022 fiscal year which closed in January. It also expanded its customer base, completed a strategic acquisition of community platform inSided, grew its employee count, and enhanced its products in FY’22, most notably with the launch of Gainsight Essentials , which simplifies and streamlines the adoption of Gainsight CS for companies of all sizes.

APAC represents significant growth potential for Gainsight, which has been selling internationally for several years and has multiple customers in the region.

“Sansan was among Japan’s first companies to apply customer success to maximize long-term value for its users. Partnering with Gainsight helps us digitally transform companies for improved customer health, more efficient implementations, and greater business success. We will advance the use of Gainsight to respond to business changes and further advance our customers’ success and innovation,” says Kei Tomioka, Chief Revenue Officer of Sansan, Inc.

Companies everywhere are aggressively investing in software-as-a-service models that require a company-wide, dedicated customer success initiative. Last month Gainsight reported that churn reduction and product adoption were top priorities for high-growth companies.

Japan Cloud is the leading platform for market entry in the region, with a track record of scaling global enterprise software companies in the Japanese market including BlackLine, Braze, and Coupa.

"We are pleased to be a part of Gainsight's expansion into the Japanese market through this strategic alliance," said Yasutaka Fukuda, Board Member of Gainsight Japan and CEO of Japan Cloud Consulting​​."We believe that the Gainsight platform offers a powerful set of Customer Success solutions which have been adopted by many global companies, and will become essential to Japanese businesses as well."

“We are super excited to take this next step and expand our global presence with a formal move into Japan,” said Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer of Gainsight. “The Japanese market has incredible passion for driving customer success and is built on a foundation of human-first thinking. We’re grateful to be partnering with Japan Cloud to help accelerate our launch and demonstrate our commitment to the local market.”

The Gainsight office in Japan will be located in Tokyo. A local executive team will be appointed to drive business in the region, and the company plans to expand its footprint with an aggressive growth and hiring plan.

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud advises and provides hands-on support to world-class enterprise cloud companies entering Japan. By partnering with Japan Cloud, companies achieve faster time to market, operational excellence and customer success-driven growth. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp .

About Gainsight

Gainsight’s innovative technology helps companies increase product adoption and prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. Gainsight’s platform offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, and community engagement that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com .