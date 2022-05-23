Veritext Legal Solutions Sweeps First Place Wins in Three Categories in the 2022 Daily Report (Georgia) Best of Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been recognized in five categories and has received three Hall of Fame placements in the 2022 Daily Report (Georgia) Best of Survey.



Veritext received the following recognition in the Daily Report rankings:

First Place and Hall of Fame – Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider

First Place – Remote Deposition Provider

First Place and Hall of Fame - Video Deposition/Production Service Provider

Third Place and Hall of Fame – Online CLE Provider

Third Place – Continuing Legal Education Provider



The Best Of awards are a readers’ choice ranking of the top legal vendors and law schools and were developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in their geographic area. These awards showcase the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to practice in today’s legal market. Companies receiving the Hall of Fame recognition have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years.

“More than 70 categories were included in this survey and hundreds of eligible service providers were listed,” states Adam Koetter, regional vice president of Veritext. “We are honored to serve the Georgia legal community and humbled by the recognition we have received year after year. We are thankful to our clients and committed to serving them with excellence on every dimension.”

For more information on Veritext go to www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753