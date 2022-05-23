Aramis Group - 2022 half-year financial report release

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, May 23, 2022

2022 half-year financial report release

Aramis Group today announces that the company has filed its 2022 half-year financial report, ended March 31, 2022, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Aramis Group 2022 half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.aramis.group under “Investors / Regulated information”.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform for online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and harnessing digital technology to support customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the first half of FY 2022, Aramis Group generated revenues of €873 million, sold more than 41,000 vehicles B2C, and recorded more than 40 million visits to its websites.

At end-March 2022, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and four industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

