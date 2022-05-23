HP Inc. Appoints Ernest Nicolas as Chief Supply Chain Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced the appointment of industry leader Ernest Nicolas as Chief Supply Chain Officer.



Nicolas will lead HP’s worldwide supply chain organization. The company’s supply chain delivers more than 100 million products to customers each year through a sophisticated network of ODM factories, manufacturing partners, commodity suppliers, logistics providers and a wide variety of other valued partners. He will also oversee social and environmental sustainability efforts tied directly to HP’s global reputation and business growth.



Nicolas succeeds Antoine Simonnet who has made the decision to retire after a nearly 40-year esteemed career in the IT industry.



“Ernest is a seasoned executive whose deep understanding of supply chain dynamics and resilience has enabled him to build high-performance teams and deliver exceptional business results throughout his career,” said Enrique Lores, HP Inc. President and CEO. “Ernest’s expertise in manufacturing and supply chain agility will be an outstanding addition to HP as we drive long-term sustainable growth for the company. I look forward to welcoming him to my direct staff.”



Nicolas joins HP from Rockwell Automation, where he served as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this global leadership role, he had overall responsibility of the end-to-end supply chain including Supply Chain Planning, Strategy & Transformation, Strategic Sourcing, Manufacturing Operations, Logistics & Customer Care as well as Enterprise Quality teams.



Before his role as Chief Supply Chain officer, Nicolas was senior vice president, Operations & Engineering Services. Prior to that, he served as vice president, Global Supply Chain. Before joining Rockwell Automation as a Lean Six Sigma Project Manager, Nicolas held supply chain, manufacturing engineering and manufacturing operations positions with General Motors Corporation.



Nicolas holds a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from Kettering University in Flint, Michigan, an MBA in operations management and a master’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering, both from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

He will join HP on 13 June and be based in Houston, TX.



About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2022 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

