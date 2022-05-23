Judicate West Welcomes Judge James Di Cesare to Expanding Panel of Southern California Neutrals

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge James J. Di Cesare, formerly of the Orange County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Orange County office, he is available for mediations and arbitrations statewide.



“We’re hopeful this feels like something of a homecoming for Judge Di Cesare, who was often in our offices with his clients prior to taking the bench,” said Alan Brutman, Judicate West’s President. “He has enjoyed an incredible career – both as a civil litigator and trial judge, even winning the Franklin G. West award, the Orange County Bar’s top honor. He is known for his warm, friendly personality and his foundational integrity, and we anticipate our clients will appreciate these qualities and be enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Judge Di Cesare. He’s a wonderful addition to our team.”

Appointed to the bench by then-Governor Gray Davis in 2001, Judge Di Cesare has nearly five decades of experience in the law. During his nearly 30 years in private practice, he was a litigator and law firm partner focused on cases involving personal injury, product liability and professional negligence. Judge Di Cesare also served on the court’s Unlimited Civil Panel for 15 years, presiding over a wide variety of civil disputes including real estate, employment, eminent domain, and complex cases and providing a courtroom for civil cases during the pandemic.

Among Judge Di Cesare’s credits is the precedent-setting, insurance bad faith case, Boicourt v. Amex Assurance Company, 78 Cal. App. 4th 1390 (2000). Regarded as a landmark victory for those negotiating with insurance companies in California and routinely cited in personal injury cases, the decision requires insurance companies to protect their insured by effectuating policy limit settlements when reasonable settlement opportunities are available.

Judge Di Cesare has received numerous awards and honors, including: the Orange County Bar Association’s (OCBA) Franklin G. West Award for lifetime achievements that advance justice and the law (2015); the Orange County Trial Lawyers’ Judge Oliver Award for Judicial Integrity, Compassion, and Courage (2009); and the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABTL) Orange County Chapter’s George Francis Judicial Civility Award for Judicial Integrity (2008). He was also recognized as “Judge of the Year” by OCBA’s Business Litigation Section (2014), the Orange County Women Lawyers Association (2013) and the Celtic Bar Association (2011) for his contributions and commitment to the bar, bench and the community. Judge Di Cesare has also been honored with the California State Bar’s Wiley W. Manual Award for pro bono legal services (1998), recognizing his efforts on behalf of low-income clients.

Deeply committed to the legal community throughout his career, Judge Di Cesare maintains active memberships in the ABTL, where he sits on the Board of Governors; the Celtic Bar Association; Saint Thomas More Society; William P. Gray Legion Lex Inn of Court; and Lex Romana, which he co-founded. He has served on the OCBA’s Board of Directors and has chaired several high impact committees for the group. A longtime member of the Orange Country Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA), Judge Di Cesare served on the Board of Directors for many years, including roles as president and editor of the organization’s newsletter. He also has been active with the California Consumer Attorneys and California State Bar and served on the boards of directors for the Legal Aid Society, Amicus Publico and the Public Law Center (PLC).

Judge Di Cesare earned his J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law (1973) and his undergraduate degree from California State University, Fullerton (1969). Prior to law school, he served for six years in the Army National Guard Reserves.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com