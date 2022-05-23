Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results (Unaudited)

Highlights

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”, “we”, “our” and “us”) (NYSE: NVGS) reported operating revenue of $119.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $85.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net income was $27.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Earnings per share was $0.35 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Earnings per share, adjusted to exclude unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments of $15.2 million and the foreign currency exchange loss on the senior secured bonds of $0.8 million was $0.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.04 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) was a record $55.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

was a record $55.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $31.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Fleet utilization was 89.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 88.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel (the “Marine Export Terminal”) had throughput volumes of approximately 267,110 tons for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 90,376 tons for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

On January 14, 2022, the Company sold Navigator Neptune, a 2000 built 22,000 cbm ethylene carrier for $21.0 million.

On March 7, 2022, the Company sold the Happy Bird, a 1999 built 8,600 cbm LPG carrier for $6.1 million.

Debt reduced by $22.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $168.1 million as of March 31, 2022.



LONDON and NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company’s financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, included in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change in connection with the completion of the Company’s quarter end close procedures and further financial review. Actual results may differ as a result of the completion of the Company's quarter end closing procedures, review adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, is finalized.

Effect of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

We currently have four charterparties with a Russian counterparty that were entered into in 2012 and 2017, two of which expire in June 2022 and two that expire in December 2023. These charterparties cannot be terminated without the consent of both parties, unless the counterparty was to become a sanctioned entity or our dealings with that counterparty were to be otherwise prohibited by sanctions, which would render the charters void. The charter parties that expire in June 2022, will not be extended and both vessels have instead been chartered for a twelve month period with a leading Nordic producer of petrochemicals.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we had employed an aggregate of approximately 120 Russian and Ukrainian officers on board our vessels, many of whom were on the same vessels. We have thus far only experienced solidarity onboard and have had no issues in operating these vessels. The total number of combined Russian and Ukrainian officers has reduced to below 100 on our vessels. We continue to monitor this situation closely, and there may be restrictions, logistical challenges or an inability to employ both nationalities in the near future.

Marine Export Terminal

Ethylene throughput for the first quarter of 2022 at the Marine Export Terminal totaled 267,110 metric tons. Throughput to international markets in each of January and March 2022 exceeded 100,000 metric tons, affirming the capability of the terminal to export above the nameplate capacity of one million metric tons per year. February 2022 experienced less volume due to reduced ethylene demand leading up to the Lunar New Year and the Winter Olympics being held in China. April and May 2022 volumes remain strong at around 100,000 metric tons, reflecting demand from producers and end users for competitively priced U.S. ethylene monomers.

Shipping Trends

The handysize semi-refrigerated and fully-refrigerated 12 month time charter rate assessment increased by $5,000 per calendar month (“pcm”) and $15,000 pcm, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022, to $685,000 pcm and $635,000 pcm, respectively, with the most recent weekly shipbroker reports showing a further increase to $705,000 pcm and $650,000 pcm, respectively. The handysize ethylene 12 month time charter assessment has increased from $875,000 pcm at the beginning of 2022 to a current level of $900,000 pcm.

The rise in shipping rates can generally be ascribed to three principal underlying factors. First, the Ukrainian conflict is disrupting traditional supply sources, challenging the historical sourcing of product supply from the closest geographical location. European customers are increasingly looking further afield when sourcing products, which results in longer seaborne voyages for the gas shipping industry. This is true for all the products we transport, across LPGs, petrochemicals and ammonia. Secondly, U.S. natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production and exports are on the rise. According to EIA, U.S. propane production for April 2022 is 7% above the level for April 2021 and is likely to be the highest level on record since the commencement of shale gas production. Seaborne export volumes of propane during April 2022 were up 14% compared to April 2021. Increased production and exports are also seen across other NGLs and derivative products. U.S. ethylene exports reached a record high of 137,000 metric tons during April 2022 bringing incremental demand for seaborne transport. Thirdly, there is less substitution effect across the gas carrier segments. Increased U.S. exports of LPG are providing incremental shipping demand, which is positive for larger gas carriers, which in turn reduces competition from other size categories within the LPG shipping segment. This dynamic also applies to the handysize segment. When ethylene capable vessels are employed in ethylene or ethane trades, and when fully-refrigerated vessels are employed in ammonia trades, there are less vessels competing for LPG and the more straightforward petrochemicals, which in turn is positive for the semi-refrigerated sub-segment of the handysize vessels. One recent example was a charter extension for four semi-refrigerated vessels currently employed carrying LPG from the west coast of North America, which achieved a charter rate increase of approximately twenty percent over the charter rate agreed a year ago.

Factors Affecting Comparability

You should consider the following factors when evaluating our historical financial performance and assessing our future prospects:

We have been significantly increasing the size of our fleet. In August 2021, the Company entered into a transaction (the “Ultragas Transaction”) with Naviera Ultranav Limitada (“Ultranav”) to combine the Ultragas ApS (“Ultragas”) fleet and business activities with Navigator, by acquiring two entities, Othello Shipping Company S.A. with its 18 wholly owned vessel owning entities and Ultragas, (the vessels’ operator) with its subsidiary (Ultraship ApS, the in-house technical manager), and associated entities UltraShip Crewing and Unigas Intl B.V. (the pool in which 11 of the 18 vessels operated). The acquired fleet comprised: seven modern 22,000cbm handysize semi-refrigerated vessels, similar to those operated by us; five smaller 12,000cbm ethylene vessels and six gas carriers in the 3,770-9,000cbm range, three of which are ethylene capable, all of which were commercially managed by the Unigas Pool at the time of the Ultragas Transaction.

In August 2021, as a result of the acquisition of Othello Shipping Company S.A. from Ultranav, the Company assumed the existing loan facilities relating to the vessels acquired, consisting of five bank loans, secured on a total of 13 of the 18 vessels acquired. The bank loans have half yearly aggregate repayments of approximately $13.5 million, mature starting in 2025 and accrue interest at U.S. Libor plus a margin of between 1.9% and 2.65%. In each case U.S. Libor is fixed by an interest rate swap of approximately 2.0%. The financial covenants on these five bank loans were modified to be consistent with those of the Company's other credit facilities.





Our current financing arrangements may not be representative of our historical arrangements or the arrangements we will enter into in the future. We may amend our existing credit facilities or enter into other financing arrangements. Our results are affected by fluctuations in the fair value of our derivative instruments. The change in fair value of our derivative instruments is included in our net income, which has fluctuated significantly as forward interest rates or currency exchange rates fluctuate.



Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

The following table compares our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Percentage

Change

(in thousands, except percentages) Operating revenues $ 80,508 $ 100,396 24.7 % Operating revenues – Unigas Pool — 13,504 — Operating revenues – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements 5,240 5,877 12.2 % Total operating revenues $ 85,748 $ 119,777 39.7 % Expenses: Brokerage commissions 1,193 1,407 17.9 % Voyage expenses 15,616 20,796 33.2 % Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements 4,132 4,590 11.1 % Vessel operating expenses 26,992 38,051 41.0 % Depreciation and amortization 19,273 31,462 63.2 % General and administrative costs 6,280 6,343 1.0 % Profit from sale of vessel — (478 ) — Other income (72 ) (89 ) 23.6 % Total operating expenses $ 73,414 $ 102,082 39.0 % Operating income $ 12,334 $ 17,695 43.5 % Other income/(expense) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) on senior secured bonds 8 (777 ) — Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments 547 15,242 2,686.5 % Interest expense (8,961 ) (10,963 ) 22.3 % Interest income 31 87 180.6 % Income before taxes and share of result of equity method investments $ 3,959 $ 21,284 437.6 % Income taxes (145 ) (393 ) 171.0 % Share of result of equity method investments (605 ) 6,503 — Net income $ 3,209 $ 27,394 753.7 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (389 ) (356 ) (8.5 %) Net income attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $ 2,820 $ 27,038 858.8 %

Operating Revenues. Operating revenues, net of address commissions, was $100.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $19.9 million or 24.7% compared to $80.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to:

an increase in operating revenues of approximately $10.2 million attributable to an increase in vessel available days of 529 days, or 15.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily as a result of seven additional handysize vessels joining the fleet as part of the Ultragas Transaction, off-set by a reduction in available days following the sale of Navigator Neptune;





an increase in operating revenues of approximately $3.4 million attributable to an increase in average monthly time charter equivalent rates, which increased to an average of approximately $22,933 per vessel per day ($697,549 per vessel per calendar month)) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to an average of approximately $21,956 per vessel per day ($667,830 per vessel per calendar month ) for the three months ended March 31, 2021;





an increase in operating revenues of approximately $1.1 million attributable to an increase in fleet utilization, which rose to 89.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 88.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021; and





an increase in operating revenues of approximately $5.2 million primarily attributable to an increase in pass through voyage costs, associated with the additional vessels joining the fleet for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The following table presents selected operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, which we believe are useful in understanding the basis for movement in our operating revenues. It does not include our nine owned smaller vessels in the independent commercially managed Unigas Pool or the five Pacific Gas owned vessels in our Luna Pool.

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Fleet Data: Weighted average number of vessels 38.0 44.2 Ownership days 3,420 3,974 Available days 3,350 3,879 Operating days 2,956 3,471 Fleet utilization 88.2 % 89.5 % Average daily time charter equivalent rate (*) $ 21,956 $ 22,933

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure—Time charter equivalent: Time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. TCE is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For all charters, we calculate TCE by dividing total operating revenues (excluding collaborative arrangements and revenues from the Unigas Pool), less any voyage expenses (excluding collaborative arrangements), by the number of operating days for the relevant period. TCE rates exclude the effects of the collaborative arrangements, as operating days and fleet utilization, on which TCE rates are based, are calculated for our owned vessels, and not the average of all pool vessels. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all of the vessel voyage related expenses, whereas for voyage charters, also known as spot market charters, we pay all voyage expenses. TCE rate is a shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company’s performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters and contracts of affreightment) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. We include average daily TCE rate, as we believe it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net operating revenues, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Operating Revenues to TCE rate

The following table represents a reconciliation of operating revenues to TCE rate. Operating revenues are the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except operating days

and average daily time charter equivalent rate) Fleet Data: Operating revenues (excluding collaborative arrangements) $ 80,508 $ 100,396 Voyage expenses (excluding collaborative arrangements) 15,616 20,796 Operating revenues less Voyage expenses 64,892 79,600 Operating days 2,956 3,471 Average daily time charter equivalent rate $ 21,956 $ 22,933

Operating Revenues – Unigas Pool. Operating revenues – Unigas Pool was $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and represents our share of the revenues earned from our nine vessels (following the sale of the Happy Bird on March 7, 2022) operating within the Unigas Pool, based on agreed pool points. These vessels were acquired as part of the Ultragas Transaction in August 2021, and therefore there are no Operating Revenues - Unigas Pool for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Operating Revenues – Luna Pool Collaborative Arrangements. Pool earnings are aggregated and then allocated (after deducting pool overheads and managers fees) to the Pool Participants in accordance with the Pooling Agreement. Operating revenues - Luna Pool collaborative arrangements was $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and represents our share of pool net revenues generated by the other participant’s vessels in the pool. The Luna Pool, which comprises nine of the Company’s ethylene vessels and five ethylene vessels from Pacific Gas Pte. Ltd., focuses on the transportation of ethylene and ethane to meet the growing demands of our customers.

Brokerage Commissions. Brokerage commissions, which typically vary between 1.25% and 2.5% of operating revenues, increased by $0.2 million or 17.9% to $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in operating revenues on which brokerage commissions are based.

Voyage Expenses. Voyage expenses increased by $5.2 million or 33.2% to $20.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to voyage expenses of the additional seven handysize vessels acquired as part of the Ultragas Transaction. These voyage expenses are pass through costs, corresponding to an increase in operating revenues of the same amount.

Voyage Expenses – Luna Pool Collaborative Arrangements. Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements were $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These voyages expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements represent the other participant’s share of pool net revenues generated by our vessels in the pool. The net effect after deducting operating revenues – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements was that the other participant’s vessels contributed $1.3 million to our vessels in the Luna Pool for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the other participant’s vessels contributing $1.1 million to our vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses increased by $11.1 million or 41.0% to $38.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $27.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the additional Ultragas vessels joining the fleet. Average daily vessel operating expenses decreased by $51 per vessel per day, or 0.6%, to $7,841 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $7,892 per vessel per day for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Depreciation and Amortization. Depreciation and amortization increased by $12.2 million or 63.2% to $31.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Of this increase, $5.9 million results from the additional 16 vessels in the fleet, acquired as part of the Ultragas Transaction and $6.1 million results from the change in the useful economic lives of the vessels in the fleet from 30 years to 25 years. Depreciation and amortization included amortization of capitalized drydocking costs of $3.7 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Profit from Sale of Vessel. Profit from sale of vessel for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.5 million and related to the sale of the vessel, Happy Bird. The sale of Navigator Neptune was at book value, therefore there was no profit or loss on the sale of this vessel.

General and Administrative Costs. General and administrative costs slightly increased by $0.1 million or 1.0% to $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the additional general and administrative costs of Ultragas of $1.2 million, off-set by a reallocation of technical management costs to vessel operating expenses of $0.7 million and a reduction of other costs of $0.3 million including cost reductions associated with the closure of our New York office.

Other Income. Other income was $0.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and consists of that portion of the management fees for commercial and administrative activities performed by the Company for the Luna Pool, relating to the other participant’s vessels.

Non-operating Results

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/(Loss) on Senior Secured Bonds. Exchange gains and losses relate to non-cash movements on our 600 million Norwegian Kroner 2018 Bonds which are translated to U.S. Dollar at the prevailing exchange rate as of March 31, 2022. The foreign currency exchange loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was a result of the Norwegian Kroner strengthening against the U.S. Dollar, being NOK 8.7 to USD 1.0 as of March 31, 2022, compared to NOK 8.8 to USD 1.0 as of December 31, 2021.

Unrealized Gains on Non-designated Derivative Instruments. The unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments of $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily relates to the fair value gains of our interest rate swaps across a number of our secured term loan and revolving credit facilities of $13.0 million, as a result of significant increases in forward U.S. Libor rates relative to the fixed rates applicable on these secured term loan and revolving credit facilities; and a gain in our cross-currency interest rate swap of $2.2 million, which is due to the strengthening of the Norwegian Kroner against the U.S. Dollar. The unrealized gain on our interest rate swaps for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $0.3 million in addition to an unrealized gain on the cross-currency interest rate swap of $0.2 million.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased by $2.0 million, or 22.3%, to $11.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This is primarily as a result of interest on the additional debt assumed as part of the Ultragas Transaction in August 2021.

Income Taxes. Income taxes related to taxes on our subsidiaries incorporated in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Poland and Singapore and our consolidated variable interest entity (“VIE”), incorporated in Malta. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had a tax charge of $0.4 million compared to taxes of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, with the increase primarily being as a result of taxes on our portion of the profits from the Marine Export Terminal.

Share of Result of Equity Method Investments. The share of result of the Company’s 50% ownership in the joint venture that owns the Marine Export Terminal (the “Export Terminal Joint Venture”) was income of $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase is primarily as a result of increased volumes exported through the Marine Export Terminal, which were 267,110 tons for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 90,376 tons for the three months ended March 31, 2021, following mechanical integrity concerns on the pipeline carrying the ethylene from the caverns at Mont Belvieu to the Marine Export Terminal in February and March 2021.

Non-Controlling Interest. We entered into a sale and leaseback arrangement in November 2019 with a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (“lessor SPV”) of a financial institution. Although we do not hold any equity investments in this lessor SPV, we have determined that we are the primary beneficiary of this entity and accordingly, we are required to consolidate this VIE into our financial results. Thus, the income attributable to the financial institution of $0.4 million is presented as the non-controlling interest in our financial results for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:



Three months ended March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 3,209 $ 27,394 Net interest expense 8,930 10,876 Income taxes 145 393 Depreciation and amortization 19,273 31,462 EBITDA(1) $ 31,557 $ 70,125 Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) on senior secured bonds (8 ) 777 Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments (547 ) (15,242 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31,002 $ 55,660

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds and unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to consolidated net income, cash generated from operations or any measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.



Our Fleet

The following table sets forth our vessels as of May 23, 2022:

Operating Vessel

Year

Built

Vessel Size

(cbm)

Employment

Status

Current

Cargo

Charter

Expiration Date

Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated midsize Navigator Aurora 2016 37,300 Time Charter Ethane December 2026 Navigator Eclipse 2016 37,300 Time Charter Ethane March 2026 Navigator Nova 2017 37,300 Time Charter Ethane September 2026 Navigator Prominence 2017 37,300 Time Charter Ethane January 2026 Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated handysize Navigator Orion* 2000 22,085 Time Charter Ethane September 2022 Navigator Pluto* 2000 22,085 Spot Market Ethylene — Navigator Saturn* 2000 22,085 Time Charter Ethane June 2022 Navigator Venus* 2000 22,085 Spot Market Ethylene — Navigator Atlas* 2014 21,000 Spot Market Ethane — Navigator Europa* 2014 21,000 Spot Market Ethane — Navigator Oberon* 2014 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene — Navigator Triton* 2015 21,000 Spot Market Ethane — Navigator Umbrio* 2015 21,000 Spot Market Ethylene — Ethylene/ethane capable semi-refrigerated smaller size Happy Kestrel** 2013 12,000 Unigas Pool — — Happy Osprey** 2013 12,000 Unigas Pool — — Happy Peregrine** 2014 12,000 Unigas Pool — — Happy Albatross** 2015 12,000 Unigas Pool — — Happy Avocet** 2017 12,000 Unigas Pool — — Semi-refrigerated handysize Navigator Magellan 1998 20,700 Spot Market — — Navigator Aries 2008 20,750 Time Charter LPG January 2023 Navigator Capricorn 2008 20,750 Time Charter LPG June 2022 Navigator Gemini 2009 20,750 Time Charter LPG February 2023 Navigator Pegasus 2009 22,200 Time Charter Propylene August 2022 Navigator Phoenix 2009 22,200 Spot Market Propylene — Navigator Scorpio 2009 20,750 Spot Market LPG — Navigator Taurus 2009 20,750 Spot Market LPG — Navigator Virgo 2009 20,750 Spot Market LPG — Navigator Leo 2011 20,600 Time Charter LPG December 2023 Navigator Libra 2012 20,600 Time Charter LPG December 2023 Atlantic Gas 2014 22,000 Time Charter LPG July 2022 Adriatic Gas 2015 22,000 Spot Market Propylene — Balearic Gas 2015 22,000 Spot Market — — Celtic Gas 2015 22,000 Spot Market LPG — Navigator Centauri 2015 21,000 Time Charter LPG May 2023 Navigator Ceres 2015 21,000 Time Charter LPG June 2023 Navigator Ceto 2016 21,000 Time Charter LPG May 2023 Navigator Copernico 2016 21,000 Time Charter LPG June 2023 Bering Gas 2016 22,000 Spot Market Butadiene — Navigator Luga 2017 22,000 Time Charter LPG June 2023 Navigator Yauza 2017 22,000 Time Charter LPG June 2023 Arctic Gas 2017 22,000 Spot Market — — Pacific Gas 2017 22,000 Spot Market Butadiene — Semi-refrigerated smaller size Happy Falcon** 2002 3,770 Unigas Pool — — Happy Condor** 2008 9,000 Unigas Pool — — Happy Pelican** 2012 6,800 Unigas Pool — — Happy Penguin** 2013 6,800 Unigas Pool — — Fully-refrigerated Navigator Glory 2010 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia May 2022 Navigator Grace 2010 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia October 2022 Navigator Galaxy 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia December 2022 Navigator Genesis 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia January 2023 Navigator Global 2011 22,500 Time Charter LPG October 2022 Navigator Gusto 2011 22,500 Time Charter Ammonia March 2023 Navigator Jorf 2017 38,000 Time Charter Ammonia August 2027

*denotes our owned vessels that operate within the Luna Pool

**denotes our owned vessels that operate within the independently managed Unigas Pool



Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations Department - investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH. Tel: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022

(in thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 124,223 $ 168,120 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,003 (December 31, 2021: $1,105) 31,906 21,674 Accrued income 6,150 7,102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,293 20,855 Bunkers and lubricant oils 13,171 14,141 Insurance receivable 6,857 6,502 Amounts due from related parties 16,736 24,627 Total current assets 215,336 263,021 Non-current assets Vessels, net 1,763,252 1,736,617 Asset held for sale 25,944 - Property, plant and equipment, net 330 262 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $417 (December 31, 2021: $387) 400 339 Equity method investments 150,209 149,119 Derivative assets 579 9,889 Right-of-use asset for operating leases 923 4,998 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 452 1,134 Total non-current assets 1,942,089 1,902,358 Total assets $ 2,157,425 $ 2,165,379 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 148,570 $ 162,164 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 381 283 Accounts payable 11,600 15,269 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,247 22,150 Accrued interest 5,211 3,426 Deferred income 18,510 19,796 Amounts due to related parties 224 357 Total current liabilities 204,743 223,445 Non-current liabilities Secured term loan and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 604,790 569,157 Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs 67,688 68,529 Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs 98,551 98,650 Derivative liabilities 8,800 2,869 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 522 4,550 Amounts due to related parties 54,877 53,249 Total non-current liabilities 835,228 797,004 Total Liabilities 1,039,971 1,020,449 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 77,256,145 shares issued and outstanding, (December 31, 2021: 77,180,429) 772 772 Additional paid-in capital 797,324 797,461 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253 ) (308 ) Retained earnings 316,008 343,046 Total Navigator Holdings Ltd. stockholders’ equity 1,113,851 1,140,971 Non-controlling interest 3,603 3,959 Total equity 1,117,454 1,144,930 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,157,425 $ 2,165,379

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

(in thousands except share data) 2021 2022 Revenues Operating revenues $ 80,508 $ 100,396 Operating revenues – Unigas Pool — 13,504 Operating revenues – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements 5,240 5,877 Total operating revenues $ 85,748 $ 119,777 Expenses Brokerage commissions 1,193 1,407 Voyage expenses 15,616 20,796 Voyage expenses – Luna Pool collaborative arrangements 4,132 4,590 Vessel operating expenses 26,992 38,051 Depreciation and amortization 19,273 31,462 General and administrative costs 6,280 6,343 Profit from sale of vessel - (478 ) Other Income (72 ) (89 ) Total operating expenses 73,414 102,082 Operating income 12,334 17,695 Other income/(expense) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) on senior secured bonds 8 (777 ) Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments 547 15,242 Interest expense (8,961 ) (10,963 ) Interest income 31 87 Income before income taxes and share of result of equity method investments 3,959 21,284 Income taxes (145 ) (393 ) Share of result of equity method investments (605 ) 6,503 Net income 3,209 27,394 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (389 ) (356 ) Net income attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd. $ 2,820 $ 27,038 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd.: Basic and diluted: $ 0.05 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic: 55,900,206 77,193,048 Diluted: 56,240,142 77,518,604

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

2021

(in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,209 $ 27,394 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments (547 ) (15,242 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,273 31,462 Payment of drydocking costs (2,652 ) (4,426 ) Amortization of share-based compensation 298 137 Amortization of deferred financing costs 840 1,002 Share of result of equity method investments 606 (6,503 ) Insurance claim receivable (309 ) (516 ) Profit from sale of vessel — (478 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses on senior secured bonds (8 ) 777 Other unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) 76 (48 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — Accounts receivable (12,248 ) 10,232 Bunkers and lubricant oils (1,172 ) (970 ) Accrued income, prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,971 (6,196 ) Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,718 5,147 Amounts from related parties 3,130 (7,758 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,185 34,014 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to vessels and equipment (193 ) (546 ) Contributions to equity method investments (4,000 ) — Distributions from equity method investments 850 7,593 Purchase of other property, plant and equipment and intangibles (29 ) (2 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels — 26,449 Insurance recoveries 411 871 Net cash (used in)/provided by in investing activities (2,961 ) 34,365 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the terminal credit facility 18,000 — Direct financing cost of secured term loan and revolving credit facilities (26 ) — Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities (16,446 ) (22,854 ) Repayment of refinancing of vessel to related parties (1,774 ) (1,628 ) Net cash used in financing activities (246 ) (24,482 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,978 43,897 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 59,271 124,223 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 85,249 $ 168,120 Supplemental Information Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized $ 9,991 $ 11,606 Total tax paid during the period $ — $ —

