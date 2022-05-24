Global White Inorganic Pigments Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Significance of Aesthetics in Packaging Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Inorganic Pigments Market by Product Type (Aluminum Silicate, Calcium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate, Silica, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global white inorganic pigments market size is estimated at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%, between 2021 and 2026.

Growth in the white inorganic pigments market can primarily be attributed to the growing involvement of white inorganic pigments in the industries like construction, automotive, personal care, industrial sector, and electronic sector among others.



White inorganic pigments are opaque pigments used to provide opacity and lighten other colours are examples of inorganic pigments. Titanium dioxide is the most prominent member of the group. Calcium carbonate, calcium sulphate, diatomaceous silica (marine creature remnants), and china clays are all members of this category. Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the quality of the paint.

High light scattering power, a high degree of hiding power, good tinting strength, a high degree of brightness, a negligible undertone (ideally none), and a high degree of whiteness are all required from white inorganic pigments. The light scattering power is the most significant attribute, which is determined by the refractive index, particle size and distribution, and paint vehicle dispersion. pigments used to provide opacity and lighten other colours are examples of inorganic pigments.



Titanium dioxide is the largest product type segment of the white inorganic pigments market



The titanium dioxide segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Titanium dioxide is the most prominent member of the group. Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the quality of the paint.



Paints & coatings is the largest application segment of the white inorganic pigments market



The paints & coatings application segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Kraft liner contains at least 80% virgin kraft pulp fibers. Paints with white extender pigments are used to cut costs and improve the qualities of the paint. White inorganic pigments, often known as hidden pigments, are pigments that give light scattering qualities to coatings. Because of their relatively high refractive index, they scatter all wavelengths of light, making them seem white to the human eye.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for white inorganic pigments market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is backed by the efficient demand and supply cycle of the paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastics, cosmetics, paper, inks industry majorly in countries like China, India, and Japan among others. A significant bounce back is expected from the construction and automotive industry and this will drive the market in the area. APAC is also an industrial hub with significantly large market size. Other factors, such as the increasing consumer goods demand, innovation in electronics and other sectors, etc., are expected to support the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in White Inorganic Pigments Market

4.2 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Region

4.3 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Product Type

4.4 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application

4.5 White Inorganic Pigments Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets

4.6 White Inorganic Pigments Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020

4.7 White Inorganic Pigments Market: Global Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growth of Global Construction Sector

5.1.1.2 Increasing Significance of Aesthetics in Packaging Industry

5.1.1.3 Good Optical Properties Provided by White Inorganic Pigments

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Cadmium- and Chromium-Based Pigments

5.1.2.2 Raw Material Price Fluctuations

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Regulations Related to Recycling Plastics

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Product Type

5.2.2 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application

5.2.3 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Region

5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts

5.4.2 Trends in Plastics Industry

5.4.3 Trends in Automotive Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Applications of White Inorganic Pigments

6.4 Yc-Ycc Drivers

6.5 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5.1 Prominent Companies

6.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.6 Market Mapping/ Ecosystem Map

6.7 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

6.8 Pricing Analysis

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Technology Analysis

6.10.1 Sulfate Process

6.10.2 Chloride Process

6.11 Case Study

6.12 Patent Analysis

6.12.1 Introduction

6.12.2 Methodology

6.12.3 Document Type

6.12.4 Insights

6.12.5 Legal Status of Patents

6.12.6 Top Companies/Applicants

6.12.7 List of Patents by Kronos Int Inc

6.12.8 List of Patents by Tronox LLC

6.12.9 List of Patents by Dupont

6.12.10 List of Top Ten Patent Owners (Us) During Last Ten Years

6.13 Impact of COVID-19 on White Inorganic Pigments Market

6.13.1 Introduction

6.13.2 Impact of COVID-19 on White Inorganic Pigments Market

6.14 Range Scenario Analysis

6.14.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.14.2 Pessimistic Scenario

6.14.3 Realistic Scenario

7 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminum Silicate

7.2.1 Use of Aluminum Silicate as Replacement for Titanium Dioxide to Boost Market

7.3 Calcium Silicate

7.3.1 Use in Construction Industry to Boost Market

7.4 Calcium Carbonate

7.4.1 Extensive Use as White Inorganic Pigments in Paints Industry to Boost Market

7.5 Silica

7.5.1 Extended Use of White Inorganic Pigments to Boost Market

7.6 Titanium Dioxide

7.6.1 Extensive Use of Titanium Dioxide as White Inorganic Pigment to Boost Market due to High Demand

7.7 Zinc Oxide

7.7.1 Use of Zinc Oxide in Paint and Watercolor Industries to Boost Market

7.8 Others

8 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of White Inorganic Pigments Utilized in Paints & Coatings to Boost Market

8.3 Adhesives & Sealants

8.3.1 Versatility for Use in Various Industries to Boost Market

8.4 Plastics

8.4.1 Titanium Dioxide Enhances Properties of Plastics, Boosting Market

8.5 Cosmetics

8.5.1 Extended Use of White Inorganic Pigments to Boost Market

8.6 Paper

8.6.1 Tinting Strength and Opacity to Boost Market Application in Paper Industry

8.7 Inks

8.7.1 Ideal Protection for Fragile Items to Boost Market

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Cost-Effectiveness of White Inorganic Pigments to Boost Market

9 White Inorganic Pigments Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Market Ranking

10.3.1 Venator Materials plc

10.3.2 The Chemours Company

10.3.3 Tronox Holdings plc

10.3.4 Lanxess

10.3.5 Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Pervasive

10.6.3 Emerging Leader

10.6.4 Participant

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Responsive Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Dynamic Companies

10.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 The Chemours Company

11.1.2 Tronox Holdings plc

11.1.3 Venator Materials plc

11.1.4 Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

11.1.5 Clariant

11.1.6 Ferro Corporation

11.1.7 Basf Se

11.1.8 Lb Group

11.1.9 Lanxess

11.1.10 Valhi, Inc.

11.2 Additional Players

11.2.1 Cabot Corporation

11.2.2 Dcl Corporation

11.2.3 Dystar

11.2.4 Ineos Pigments

11.2.5 Matapel Chemicals

11.2.6 National Industrialization Company (Tasnee)

11.2.7 Sudarshan Chemicals

11.2.8 Sun Chemical

11.2.9 Sts Group Chemicals

11.2.10 Learka Czech Republic

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38gbr

Attachment