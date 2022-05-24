Finning Announces Mining Contracts in Canada and Chile

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) announced today the award of mining contracts in Western Canada and Chile. Our Canadian operation has entered into an agreement with Artemis Gold Inc. (“Artemis”) to supply Caterpillar mining equipment to the Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia. Our South American operation has received a notice of award from Chilean state-owned copper producer, Codelco, to provide Caterpillar electric drive trucks to the Ministro Hales copper mine in northern Chile.



In Western Canada, we will deliver primary and ancillary Caterpillar mining fleets to Artemis’ Blackwater Gold Project, including 793F off-highway trucks and hydraulic shovels, along with product support, over a 5-year period, with the term extendible for up to an additional 5 years at the option of Artemis.

In Chile, we will deliver 13 Caterpillar 798AC electric drive off-highway trucks to Codelco’s Ministro Hales open pit copper mine and support the fleet under a 10-year maintenance and repair contract. We expect to start delivering the new trucks in the second half of 2022. These trucks will expand Ministro Hales’ existing Caterpillar truck fleet and are expected to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

‘We continue to benefit from strengthening demand for mining equipment, product support, and technology solutions for existing operations, brownfield expansions, and greenfield projects in our regions. We are very pleased to support Artemis Gold in Western Canada and to build on our long-term relationship with Codelco. These awards will expand our equipment population and drive our long-term product support growth as we support our customers in improving efficiencies, productivity, and safety, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of their operations. We continue to strengthen our competitive position in mining to support a transition to cleaner energy with Caterpillar’s electric drive and future zero emissions haul trucks,” said Scott Thomson, president & CEO of Finning International.

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

