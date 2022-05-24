Powerful Yuxweluptun painting to be offered at auction in support of Residential School survivors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A monumental artwork by renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (Coast Salish name, Lets'lo:tseltun) intended to mark Canada’s inaugural National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, will be offered at auction this month. All proceeds from the sale of the work will benefit two important organizations supporting awareness and the survivors of Residential Schools. Prior to the closing of the auction, the work will be also displayed for the public in Vancouver and Toronto galleries.



The large scale and powerful canvas by Yuxweluptun, titled Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home, was commissioned by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel which manages institutional assets for several First Nations clients. The project was completed in spring 2022.

Since commencing the project, Yuxweluptun generously offered to increase the size of the work to a commanding six-by-eight feet. Macaulay & Co. Fine Art, which represents the artist, donated its commission.

The painting will be offered by Heffel Fine Art Auction House through an online auction from May 25 until June 22, with an auction estimate of $125,000 to $175,000. All proceeds from the sale of the painting, including Heffel’s Buyer’s Premium and auction fees, will be donated to two outstanding organizations; the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

When creating this work, Yuxweluptun’s idea was to “depict children walking back home in a spirit form, thereby completing a spiritual journey and allowing closure for their memories.”

Quotes

“This is a history painting, a recording of how Natives have been treated and where we are at now. It’s a voice for those who had been forgotten, and their stories should be told in a resounding way.”

Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun

“The Orange Shirt Society would like to thank renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxwelupton for commemorating the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with this painting. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel and Heffel have shown us what’s possible when organizations come together to work towards achieving reconciliation. Thank you for creating this outlet and for your support, inspiration, and thoughtful engagement. We hope this is the start of a lasting relationship for years to come!”

Laio Hyrcha, Executive Director, Orange Shirt Society

“When Dixon Mitchell first approached me about this project with Lawrence Paul, I knew he would be excited to participate. This is an issue that is very close to him as both a child of Residential School survivors and a survivor himself. As his representative, Macaulay & Co Fine Art is excited to partner and donate to these incredible organizations.

Sarah Macaulay, owner of Macaulay & Co. Fine Art

"We praise Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s powerful vision and his passionate support for this project. We hope this undertaking will not only raise needed funds for these two organizations, but also increase awareness of the important work they do to heal the community and chart a brighter path forward.”

Don Stuart, EVP, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel

“We are truly honoured to take part in this very meaningful and emotional initiative and use our platform to support these two passionate charities. As we can see in Lawrence’s painting, art has the power to preserve memory and history. We hope that being part of the journey of the painting will help with the ongoing dialogue around this tragedy and look towards an enlightened and informed future.”

David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

Heffel Auction and Preview Schedule

The dedicated online auction will be conducted through Heffel’s Online Auction Partnerships (HO2) platform at Heffel.com. The auction will open for bidding on May 25 and will close on June 22. Those interested in the work should register to bid at Heffel.com.

To increase awareness and give collectors a chance to view the artwork prior to the close of the auction, the painting will be available for public viewing in Vancouver and Toronto.

Vancouver: May 25 to June 8, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

May 25 to June 8, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Toronto: June 16 to June 22, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

About Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun

Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun Lets’lo:tseltun, of Coast Salish descent, graduated from the Emily Carr College of Art and Design in British Columbia. Yuxweluptun is Salish for “man of many masks,” a name given to the artist during his initiation into the Sxwaixwe Society at 14. Lets’lo:tseltun was given to Lawrence by Sto:lo artist Laura Wee Lay Laq in 2018 and means “man of many colours.” His paintings and sculptures combine Coast Salish cosmology, Northwest Coast design, and Western landscape painting and can be brutal critiques of issues affecting Canada’s First Nations. He broaches topics such as land title, residential schools, and the destruction of the environment. His work has been exhibited and collected by prestigious institutions throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, and the UK. He lives and works in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About the Orange Shirt Society

The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization in Williams Lake, BC where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013. The Orange Shirt Society was founded by Phyllis (Jack) Webstad and others who are no longer on the Board. We have both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Staff and Board Members. The purposes of the Society are as follows:

To support Indian Residential School Reconciliation

To create awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of Indian Residential Schools through Orange Shirt Society activities

To create awareness of the concept of "Every Child Matters"



About Dixon Mitchell

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel is a national asset management firm providing investment solutions for institutions, foundations, endowments, and affluent private clients. A steward of client wealth since 2000, the firm is rooted in the belief that superior long-term results are achieved through comprehensive internal research, accurate appraisal of fundamentals, and the conviction to act on this work. Dixon Mitchell is based in Vancouver. Please visit

www.dixonmitchell.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

About Macaulay & Co Fine Art

Macaulay & Co. Fine Art (est. 2012) is a contemporary art gallery located in Vancouver, BC. We represent Canadian and First Nations artists both nationally, and internationally. Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun is a core member of our select roster of artists, and we have been working together for over 10 years.

For more information, please contact MAVERICK Public Relations:

Terance Brouse

M: 647-667-7524

E: Teranceb@wearemaverick.com

Morgan Lewis

M 416-618-0443

E: Morgan@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5a38ce0-40cf-432b-945c-f1ce536e0c0d