Illumio Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider (CSP) Business and Network Operations by Gartner. In this report, Gartner highlights the modern technology stack for CSPs across four technology categories spanning blockchain, cloud native, private mobile network and Zero Trust Segmentation. For cybersecurity, Illumio is the only vendor cited in the report.



According to Gartner, “Innovative players and new technologies like blockchain, cloud native, private mobile network and zero trust segmentation are disrupting the CSP market. CSP CIOs must work with outsiders, startups, and entrepreneurs offering these technologies to improve agility, performance and efficiency.”

The Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation platform helps organizations of all sizes across all industries, including telecommunications, reduce the risk of ransomware and stop breaches from spreading across hybrid IT, from the cloud to the data center.

“Cybercriminals have been aggressively targeting telecommunications providers for decades, but it’s more dangerous than ever right now. Attacks are happening more often, they are more advanced, and they are exploiting the most complex, hybrid IT environment ever imagined,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Breaches are inevitable, and modern organizations must assume breach and implement Zero Trust Segmentation to isolate machines across the hybrid attack surface to stop breaches from spreading. We believe being recognized as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor reinforces Zero Trust Segmentation as a modern approach needed in the era of ‘hybrid everything’ to prevent breaches from spreading into cyber disasters.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

