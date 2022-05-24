Wilsonart Lets Color Come Out of the Woodwork with New Custom Woodgrain Staining Collection

TEMPLE, Texas, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, has forever changed the design world with the introduction of custom staining capabilities in its new Woodgrain Staining collection. For the first time, Wilsonart is giving real wood and veneer staining ability to laminate. This new innovation within the Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) portfolio allows designers to achieve the look of real stained wood or veneers in virtually any color they want. Available through an easy online ordering process with expedited delivery timelines, Woodgrain Staining vividly evokes the aesthetics of real wood with the high-performance durability of sustainable Wilsonart HPL.



“With this new collection, designers can create one-of-a-kind spaces featuring highly sought-after wood looks in nearly unlimited color customizations while still meeting performance and budget demands,” said Ricky Crow, vice president of product management at Wilsonart. “A first for the industry, Wilsonart HPL Woodgrain Staining surfaces outperform traditional veneers and real wood while delivering the warmth and beauty of natural woodgrains.”

Combining versatile style and powerful technology, Wilsonart Woodgrain Staining offers never-before-seen customization of classic woodgrains, like oak and walnut, and allows designers to match any hue from a variety of color palettes. Designers simply visit wilsonart.com/woodgrain-staining to begin an easy three-step ordering process that starts with selecting one of the collection’s four authentic woodgrain structures, including Oak, Straight Cut Oak, Walnut and Rift Walnut. Once a woodgrain is selected, a color match can be achieved by sending Wilsonart a color swatch or manufacturer color ID for customization. Designers then receive the color matched sample prior to placing a product order through a local Wilsonart distributor with fast delivery timelines of just a few weeks. Wilsonart also offers 28 pre-curated designs for those who might not be looking to achieve a color match.

“In addition to offering next-level customization that does not exist in today’s HPL market, the Woodgrain Staining collection offers an affordable solution to today’s many supply chain issues,” noted Crow. “Wilsonart’s domestic manufacturing and expedited delivery allow designers to more closely adhere to project timelines and budgets without having to sacrifice style or quality.”

From the straight grain of walnut to the energetic cathedrals of oak, the beauty of wood is always on display with the Wilsonart HPL Woodgrain Staining collection. Combined with the high-performance durability of sustainable Wilsonart HPL, the collection is ideal for commercial applications in high-traffic areas. From hospitality and higher education settings to retail and office settings, designers can achieve a high-end aesthetic that is remarkably authentic looking and cost-effective. The collection also lends itself to today’s resimercial trend, bringing modern style and warm comfort to the spaces it inhabits.

Wilsonart's HPL is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emissions limits for better indoor air quality. Additionally, the collection is made with a combination of fibers from FSC-certified, fast-growing, sustainably managed woods and post-consumer recycled content. In fact, Wilsonart leads the industry in post-consumer recycled content used in the making of its products. Wilsonart uses on average 23% post-consumer recycled content – that's 2x more than any other leading laminate brand.

For more information about Wilsonart or the HPL Woodgrain Staining collection, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/digital-print-studio.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

