Maris-Tech to Present its Miniature Streaming and Recording Video Solutions for Aerospace, Defense and Security Sectors at Eurosatory 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech”), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, today announced it will attend Eurosatory 2022 – a global event for defense and security to be held in Paris from June 13 through 17, 2022.

Maris-Tech will display at Eurosatory 2022 its latest solution, Jupiter AI – a family of miniature encoding platforms supporting streaming and recording wearable and gun-sight applications.

Jupiter AI will be presented at Stand 461, Hall 6 BA at Eurosatory 2022 .

Jupiter AI was built on Halio's powerful AI accelerator as part of Jupiter family of low latency video encoding and decoding platforms designed to manage multiple video channels. Jupiter features intelligent video transmission technologies with high quality video, superior energy efficiency, and miniaturized form. Jupiter AI is ideal for aerospace, defense, and homeland security applications. As with all of Maris-Tech’s other solutions, we believe Jupiter AI offers best-in-class SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power), multiple streaming, high video quality, low latency, robust communication capabilities, and is extremely modular and flexible.

"We are proud to present at Eurosatory 2022, one of the most respected platforms in the world for the military and security sectors. We believe our recently launched solution, Jupiter AI, is an advanced, state of the art product for video transmission, while overcoming the challenges the security sector faces,” said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech. "The size of Jupiter AI is a great advantage and therefore we believe it is a game changer for our customers.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

